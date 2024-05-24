India's biggest action film, had 1 hero, 7 villains, became superhit, made for Rs 6 crore, earned over Rs..

You will be surprised to know that Sunny Deol was not Rajkumar Santoshi's first choice for the role. It was South superstar Kamal Haasan who had also agreed to do 'Ghatak' but after he backed out of the role, it then went to Sunny Deol.

Whether it is in films or books, a hero winning over a villain is a storyline that is as old as time. Often in films, one hero is seen fighting with 1-2 villains and winning over them, however, today, we will tell you about a Bollywood film in which one hero was fighting 7 villains. This movie, one of India's biggest action films, created a stir at the box office after it was released. The makers earned huge profits and the lead actor became an unparalled action star.

There was a period of action films in the 90s where almost all the big stars won the hearts of fans with their action avatars. At this time, one film hit the theaters that created a stir at the box office.

The film we are talking about today is 'Ghatak' which was released in 1996. It was directed by Rajkumar Santoshi with Sunny Deol in the lead role. The audience was enthralled by the story of the film as well as the 7 villains which played a significant part. Sunny Deol played the role of Kashinath, a kindhearted wrestler from Banaras.

Danny Denzongpa played the role of the dreaded villain Katya in the film 'Ghatak'. There were 6 more villains in the film who played the role of Katya's brothers. These roles were played by Mukesh Rishi, Deep Dhillon, Tinu Verma, Brij Gopal, and Mukhtar Khan, among others.

Sunny Deol's action drama film 'Ghatak' was a superhit in the theaters after its release and made bumper collections at the box office. It earned more than 4 times its cost worldwide.

According to Box Office India, Sunny Deol's 'Ghatak', made for Rs 6.25 crore, earned Rs 26.57 crores worldwide.

