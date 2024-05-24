Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meme dog Kabosu, that inspired Dogecoin, dies

Deepika Padukone radiates 'mummy glow', spotted with baby bump in new video, netizens call her 'prettiest mom'

India's biggest action film, had 1 hero, 7 villains, became superhit, made for Rs 6 crore, earned over Rs..

Will your Aadhaar Card become invalid after June 14 if not updated? Here's what UIDAI has to say

Neha Sharma says having morals 'doesn't take you very far' in Bollywood: 'Clearly why I am not...' | Exclusive

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meme dog Kabosu, that inspired Dogecoin, dies

Deepika Padukone radiates 'mummy glow', spotted with baby bump in new video, netizens call her 'prettiest mom'

India's biggest action film, had 1 hero, 7 villains, became superhit, made for Rs 6 crore, earned over Rs..

Vegetables to never eat at night for improving sleep and digestion

8 health benefits of blueberries for heart, skin

Vitamin D deficiency: 10 nutritious foods high in Vitamin D

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP or Congress, Who Has The Upper Hand In Karnataka? |LS Polls |INDIA |NDA

Pune Porsche Accident: Ink Thrown At Police Van Carrying Minor Accused’s Father

Pune Porsche Accident: 17-Year-Old Teen Porsche Driver Spent Rs 48k In 90 Minutes At First Pub

India's biggest action film, had 1 hero, 7 villains, became superhit, made for Rs 6 crore, earned over Rs..

Deepika Padukone radiates 'mummy glow', spotted with baby bump in new video, netizens call her 'prettiest mom'

Neha Sharma says having morals 'doesn't take you very far' in Bollywood: 'Clearly why I am not...' | Exclusive

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

India's biggest action film, had 1 hero, 7 villains, became superhit, made for Rs 6 crore, earned over Rs..

You will be surprised to know that Sunny Deol was not Rajkumar Santoshi's first choice for the role. It was South superstar Kamal Haasan who had also agreed to do 'Ghatak' but after he backed out of the role, it then went to Sunny Deol.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : May 24, 2024, 03:48 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

India's biggest action film, had 1 hero, 7 villains, became superhit, made for Rs 6 crore, earned over Rs..
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Whether it is in films or books, a hero winning over a villain is a storyline that is as old as time. Often in films, one hero is seen fighting with 1-2 villains and winning over them, however, today, we will tell you about a Bollywood film in which one hero was fighting 7 villains. This movie, one of India's biggest action films, created a stir at the box office after it was released. The makers earned huge profits and the lead actor became an unparalled action star. 

There was a period of action films in the 90s where almost all the big stars won the hearts of fans with their action avatars. At this time, one film hit the theaters that created a stir at the box office. 

The film we are talking about today is 'Ghatak' which was released in 1996It was directed by Rajkumar Santoshi with Sunny Deol in the lead role. The audience was enthralled by the story of the film as well as the 7 villains which played a significant part. Sunny Deol played the role of Kashinath, a kindhearted wrestler from Banaras. 

Danny Denzongpa played the role of the dreaded villain Katya in the film 'Ghatak'. There were 6 more villains in the film who played the role of Katya's brothers. These roles were played by Mukesh Rishi, Deep Dhillon, Tinu Verma, Brij Gopal, and Mukhtar Khan, among others.

You will be surprised to know that Sunny Deol was not Rajkumar Santoshi's first choice for the role. It was South superstar Kamal Haasan who had also agreed to do 'Ghatak' but after he backed out of the role, it then went to Sunny Deol. 

Sunny Deol's action drama film 'Ghatak' was a superhit in the theaters after its release and made bumper collections at the box office. It earned more than 4 times its cost worldwide. 

According to Box Office India, Sunny Deol's 'Ghatak', made for Rs 6.25 crore, earned Rs 26.57 crores worldwide.

READ | Meet actress who got married at peak of her career against family's wishes, faced domestic violence for 30 years, now..

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'Ronaldo left, Messi left': Former England captain wants Virat Kohli to leave RCB and join....

BMW launches new Rs 22.50 lakh bike in India, can from 0 to 100km/h in just...

Meet man, IIT Delhi, IIM Calcutta alumnus who quit high-paying job, became a monk due to..

IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals knock RCB out of IPL 2024; to face Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 2

Janhvi Kapoor reveals she was caught for sneaking a boy out of her room by dad Boney Kapoor: 'That's when he...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

AI models set goals for pool parties in sizzling bikinis this summer

In pics: Aditi Rao Hydari being 'pocket full of sunshine' at Cannes in floral dress, fans call her 'born aesthetic'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement