Meet actress who got married at peak of her career against family's wishes, faced domestic violence for 30 years, now..

In 1986, Rati Agnihotri and Anil Virwani welcomed a son. Even after welcoming their first child, the relationship between Rati and Anil did not improve. The actress had to endure domestic abuse for 30 years.

Rati Agnihotri is one of the most talented and beautiful actresses in the film industry. There was a time when her fans used to call Rati an 'apsara' descended from heaven. Rati Agnihotri made her debut in the film industry in 1981 with 'Ek Duuje Ke Liye'. She was paired with Kamal Haasan in the film and it went on to become a superhit.

Rati Agnihotri gained immense popularity through this film and went on to have a successful career. However, while things looked fine on the professional front, Rati Agnihotri's personal life and struggles were a different story.

When Rati Agnihotri was at the peak of her career, she met Mumbai-based businessman and architect, Anil Virwani. Her parents were against this relationship but Rati Agnihotri went against her parent's wishes and dated him. The couple then got married in 1985 after which Rati Agnihotri took a break from her acting career.

Rati Agnihotri's parents always thought that Anil Virwani was not an ideal match for their daughter and they were proved right. In the first year of their marriage, Rati Agnihotri faced a bitter reality. Anil started beating the actress badly. Things got worse as time went by. In an interview, Rati Agnihotri said that Anil used to beat her, and she used to run around the house to save herself from him.

In 1986, Rati Agnihotri and Anil Virwani welcomed a son. Even after welcoming their first child, the relationship between Rati and Anil did not improve. The actress had to endure domestic abuse for 30 years.

It was in 2015 that Rati Agnihotri decided to end her marriage and moved out of her house. According to the report, Rati had said, “I thought in my mind that I am a 54-year-old woman and will gradually become old and weak and then one day I will get beaten to death."

In March 2015, Rati Agnihotri filed a case of domestic violence against her husband. Their divorce was finalised in the same year.

Now, Rati Agnihotri spends a lot of her time in Poland. She owns and runs an Indian restaurant there, with the help of her sister Anita.

READ | Meet India's highest paid TV actress, earns Rs 35 lakh monthly, not Rupali Ganguly, Rubina, Tejasswi, net worth is..