Meet India's highest paid TV actress, earns Rs 35 lakh monthly, not Rupali Ganguly, Rubina, Tejasswi, net worth is..

The entertainment industry continues to be dominated by films but, television is surely in close competition now, especially after the influx of actresses such as Hina Khan, Tejasswi Prakash, Shehnaaz Gill, and Rubina Dilaik. While most television actresses now charge a hefty amount for their services per episode, do you know who is the richest TV actress in India?

Hina Khan is the richest TV actress in India currently. The actress who shot to fame for playing the role of Akshara Maheshwari in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' has an estimated net worth of Rs 52 crore. She is also the highest-paid TV actress. Reports state that Hina Khan earns up to Rs 35 lakh per month. She made over Rs 1 to Rs 1.5 lakh per episode for her role as Akshara. Her current fee is over Rs 2 lakh for TV shows.

Born in October 1987 in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, Hina Khan belongs to a Kashmiri Muslim family. She did her MBA in 2009 from the CCA School of Management, Gurgaon.

Hina Khan auditioned for 'Indian Idol' in 2008 and reached the top 30 but could not compete further. It was during her college years that she auditioned for 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' and got the role. This changed her life for the better.

Hina Khan is now one of the highest-paid and most influential celebrities in India and on the world stage.

As for the tag of richest TV actress in India, Jennifer Winget gets the second place with a whopping Rs 49 crore net worth. Divyanka Tripathi is in third place with an estimated net worth of around Rs 40 crore. Shivangi Joshi and Rubina Dilaik also have a reported net worth of Rs 37 crore and Rs 29 crore respectively.

