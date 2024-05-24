This actress was once highest paid in India, did superhit film with Sanjay Dutt, refused to work with him again due to..

Sridevi might not be present with us anymore but she continues to be one of the most successful and influential actresses of the film industry. She was a superstar and once the highest-paid actress who ruled not only Bollywood but also the South film industry with her unmatched acting skills. But, the soft-spoken and humble Sridevi had such trouble with Sanjay Dutt, that she once refused to work with him ever again.

Sanjay Dutt and Sridevi became a much-loved pair after they appeared together in Mahesh Bhatt's 'Gumrah'. The film was a superhit but despite that, the duo never worked together again on any movie. Sridevi had refused to work with Sanjay Dutt even during 'Gumrah', however, she still signed the film but the two never spoke to each other on set, and Sridevi would leave the film set after the day’s work without even looking at him.

Sanjay Dutt himself revealed in an interview in 1993 to Filmfare that he once went to meet Sridevi on the sets of 'Himmatwala' as he was her big fan. When he could not find her on the set, Sanjay Dutt barged into her makeup room. After witnessing him drunk, Sridevi was left shocked and scared. It was reportedly because of this incident that Sridevi decided to never work with Sanjay Dutt again.

After this incident, there came a time when Sridevi had to sign a film titled 'Zameen' with Sanjay Dutt. But, even during this time, she put forth a condition saying that she would do the film only if she was not made to share a single scene with him. The movie was never released.

In February 2018, Sridevi was found dead of an accidental drowning in her guest room at the Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel, in Dubai.