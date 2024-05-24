Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Apple iPhone 14 gets massive discount in Flipkart sale, available at just Rs 9749 after Rs 49250 off

This iconic film was made on suggestion by former Prime Minister, was rejected by Rajesh Khanna, Shashi Kapoor, earned..

Meet actress who got married at peak of her career against family's wishes, faced domestic violence for 30 years, now..

Meet India's highest paid TV actress, earns Rs 35 lakh monthly, not Rupali Ganguly, Rubina, Tejasswi, net worth is..

Laila Khan's step-father Parvez Tak sentenced to death for murdering her, five others

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Apple iPhone 14 gets massive discount in Flipkart sale, available at just Rs 9749 after Rs 49250 off

This iconic film was made on suggestion by former Prime Minister, was rejected by Rajesh Khanna, Shashi Kapoor, earned..

Meet actress who got married at peak of her career against family's wishes, faced domestic violence for 30 years, now..

8 benefits of drinking pomegranate juice

5 healthy rice substitutes

Tips to maintain oral health

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP or Congress, Who Has The Upper Hand In Karnataka? |LS Polls |INDIA |NDA

Pune Porsche Accident: Ink Thrown At Police Van Carrying Minor Accused’s Father

Pune Porsche Accident: 17-Year-Old Teen Porsche Driver Spent Rs 48k In 90 Minutes At First Pub

Meet actress who got married at peak of her career against family's wishes, faced domestic violence for 30 years, now..

Meet India's highest paid TV actress, earns Rs 35 lakh monthly, not Rupali Ganguly, Rubina, Tejasswi, net worth is..

This iconic film was made on suggestion by former Prime Minister, was rejected by Rajesh Khanna, Shashi Kapoor, earned..

HomeTechnology

Technology

Apple iPhone 14 gets massive discount in Flipkart sale, available at just Rs 9749 after Rs 49250 off

Apple iPhone 14 is currently listed at Rs 58,999 on Flipkart after Rs 10,901 off from the official store price.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : May 24, 2024, 02:27 PM IST

Apple iPhone 14 gets massive discount in Flipkart sale, available at just Rs 9749 after Rs 49250 off
Apple iPhone 14
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Apple iPhone 14 is currently available at a massive discount in the Flipkart sale. Apple iPhone 14 is powered by the similar chipset as the Apple iPhone 13 but with more cores. It failed to get the attention of the public right after the launch due to the similarities with the Apple iPhone 13. However, Apple iPhone 14 picked up pace after it got a discount in Flipkart and Amazon sales. The devices received a tremendous response in the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023 and it has been the best-selling Apple iPhone model in the past few Flipkart sales. Apple iPhone 14 is predecessor of Apple iPhone 15 and it received a Rs 10,000 price cut after the launch of Apple iPhone 15 series. In the current Flipkart sale, Apple iPhone 14 is available at just Rs 9749 after Rs 49250 off.

Apple iPhone 14 is currently listed at Rs 58,999 on Flipkart after Rs 10,901 off from the official store price. Apart from this, buyers can get Rs 1250 off on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI transaction, bringing the price of Apple iPhone 14 down to Rs 57,749. In addition to this, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 48,000 off in exchange for your old smartphone. With all offers and discounts, you can get the Apple iPhone 14 at just Rs 9749 in the Flipkart sale. 

Apple iPhone 14 is powered by the similar chipset as the Apple iPhone 13 but with more cores. It features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display at the front with iPhone 13-like notch that houses a 12MP camera for video calls and selfies. At the rear, the phone features a dual camera setup with 12MP sensors.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actress who got married at peak of her career against family's wishes, faced domestic violence for 30 years, now..

Shah Rukh Khan hospitalised due to heat stroke: Tips to prevent dehydration during summer

Weather update: Delhi-NCR likely to witness more high temperatures, check latest IMD forecast here

IIT graduate builds Rs 1057990000000 company, leaves to get a job, now working as a….

UK PM Rishi Sunak announces general election date, to be held on...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

AI models set goals for pool parties in sizzling bikinis this summer

In pics: Aditi Rao Hydari being 'pocket full of sunshine' at Cannes in floral dress, fans call her 'born aesthetic'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement