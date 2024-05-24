Apple iPhone 14 gets massive discount in Flipkart sale, available at just Rs 9749 after Rs 49250 off

Apple iPhone 14 is currently available at a massive discount in the Flipkart sale. Apple iPhone 14 is powered by the similar chipset as the Apple iPhone 13 but with more cores. It failed to get the attention of the public right after the launch due to the similarities with the Apple iPhone 13. However, Apple iPhone 14 picked up pace after it got a discount in Flipkart and Amazon sales. The devices received a tremendous response in the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023 and it has been the best-selling Apple iPhone model in the past few Flipkart sales. Apple iPhone 14 is predecessor of Apple iPhone 15 and it received a Rs 10,000 price cut after the launch of Apple iPhone 15 series. In the current Flipkart sale, Apple iPhone 14 is available at just Rs 9749 after Rs 49250 off.

Apple iPhone 14 is currently listed at Rs 58,999 on Flipkart after Rs 10,901 off from the official store price. Apart from this, buyers can get Rs 1250 off on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI transaction, bringing the price of Apple iPhone 14 down to Rs 57,749. In addition to this, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 48,000 off in exchange for your old smartphone. With all offers and discounts, you can get the Apple iPhone 14 at just Rs 9749 in the Flipkart sale.

Apple iPhone 14 is powered by the similar chipset as the Apple iPhone 13 but with more cores. It features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display at the front with iPhone 13-like notch that houses a 12MP camera for video calls and selfies. At the rear, the phone features a dual camera setup with 12MP sensors.