Pune Porsche Accident: 17-Year-Old Teen Porsche Driver Spent Rs 48k In 90 Minutes At First Pub

Pune Porsche Accident: 17-Year-Old Teen Porsche Driver Spent Rs 48k In 90 Minutes At First Pub Before the fatal Pune Porsche crash, the teenager spent Rs 48,000 in just 90 minutes at a pub. He visited Cosie restaurant and Hotel Blak Club, consuming alcohol shortly before the accident. Both establishments are reportedly under investigation for serving alcohol to minors. The entire bill, reportedly Rs 48,000, was settled at Cosie, the first pub visited by the teen and his friends at 10:40 PM on Saturday. Following orders from the Pune district collectorate, the Maharashtra excise department sealed the two restaurants where the accused allegedly consumed liquor. Police stated that the accused juvenile and his friends drank at the establishments between 9:30 PM and 1:00 AM on Saturday. Pune Police arrested the father of a 17-year-old and four restaurant executives for serving liquor to a minor. Despite criticism, the Juvenile Justice Board granted bail to the youngster on the same day.