Search icon
trendingVideosenglish3090387
HomeVideos
videoDetails

Pune Porsche Accident: 17-Year-Old Teen Porsche Driver Spent Rs 48k In 90 Minutes At First Pub

Video ThumbnailVideo Thumbnail

Pune Porsche Accident: 17-Year-Old Teen Porsche Driver Spent Rs 48k In 90 Minutes At First Pub Before the fatal Pune Porsche crash, the teenager spent Rs 48,000 in just 90 minutes at a pub. He visited Cosie restaurant and Hotel Blak Club, consuming alcohol shortly before the accident. Both establishments are reportedly under investigation for serving alcohol to minors. The entire bill, reportedly Rs 48,000, was settled at Cosie, the first pub visited by the teen and his friends at 10:40 PM on Saturday. Following orders from the Pune district collectorate, the Maharashtra excise department sealed the two restaurants where the accused allegedly consumed liquor. Police stated that the accused juvenile and his friends drank at the establishments between 9:30 PM and 1:00 AM on Saturday. Pune Police arrested the father of a 17-year-old and four restaurant executives for serving liquor to a minor. Despite criticism, the Juvenile Justice Board granted bail to the youngster on the same day.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Jacqueliene Fernandez is all smiles in white shimmery bodycon at Cannes 2024, fans call her 'real Barbie'
AI models show bikini style for perfect beach holiday this summer
Laapataa Ladies actress Chhaya Kadam ditches designer clothes, wears late mother's saree, nose ring on Cannes red carpet
Urvashi Rautela mesmerises in blue celestial gown, her dancing fish necklace steals the limelight at Cannes 2024
Kiara Advani attends Women In Cinema Gala in dramatic ensemble, netizens say 'who designs these hideous dresses'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals knock RCB out of IPL 2024; to face Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 2
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews