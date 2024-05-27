Search icon
Rajkot Game Zone Fire: Rajkot Gaming Zone Had Only Single Exit and No Fire License, Raises Concerns

The Rajkot Gaming Zone, lacking a fire license and with just one exit, witnessed a devastating fire. The intensity of the blaze was such that smoke billowed for kilometers, leaving bodies unrecognizably charred. This tragic incident, claiming 28 lives, including 9 children, has raised serious questions about safety protocols at the venue. Authorities revealed that the amusement center operated without a fire clearance certificate and had only a single exit, further exacerbating concerns. In response, the owner and manager of the TRP game zone have been detained for questioning.

