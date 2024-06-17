Power outage at Delhi Airport, check-in, boarding facilities impacted

Passengers have reported 'no light on T3 terminal since 15 minutes'.

A power outage was reported at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Monday, June 17. Boarding and check-in operations at the airport were hampered. Passengers have reported 'no light on T3 terminal since 15 minutes'. They have also shared pictures and videos on social media. The power outage reportedly lasted several minutes at India's busiest airport in Delhi.

@airindia @DelhiAirport @AAI_Official look at this , airindia system not working PPL are wating last 2 hrs, and no one is there to help and info , what we should do ?



The outage affected baggage collection and entry at the e-gates, Reuters reported quoting sources. Delhi Airport is owned and run by GMR Airports and has three terminals for commercial and cargo flights.

