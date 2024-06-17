Power outage at Delhi Airport, check-in, boarding facilities impacted

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Best PCT For SARMs and Cycles To Keep Gains Revealed – Complete PCT After SARMs Guide

Ratna Pathak Shah on why she works with Anupam Kher, Paresh Rawal despite ideological differences: 'That's not my...'

Meet Indian genuis, who was part of Chandrayaan-3 mission team, quit ISRO after 6 years due to...

Watch: Virat Kohli goes shirtless as Team India enjoy beach volleyball ahead of T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8s

Air India reacts after passenger finds metal blade in meal served in flight

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Best PCT For SARMs and Cycles To Keep Gains Revealed – Complete PCT After SARMs Guide

Meet Indian genuis, who was part of Chandrayaan-3 mission team, quit ISRO after 6 years due to...

Air India reacts after passenger finds metal blade in meal served in flight

5 healthy fats to add in your diet 

Diabetes: 7 vegetables to lower blood sugar levels

Gout: Warning signs of high uric acid in summer

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Jawan to Munjya, 5 films that showcased exceptional VFX and ruled box office recently

In pics: Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy celebrate success of Panchayat season 3 with TVF founder Arunabh Kumar, cast, crew

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

Pema Khandu Sworn-In As Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister For The Third Time, List Of Ministers

Chandrababu Naidu's Swearing-In Ceremony: JSP's Pawan Kalyan Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM

Chandrababu Naidu Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh CM For 4th Time– Check Full List Of Cabinet Ministers

Ratna Pathak Shah on why she works with Anupam Kher, Paresh Rawal despite ideological differences: 'That's not my...'

Meet Aniruddh Dave, TV star who sold wines in bars, spent 57 days on hospital bed, now winning hearts in Chandu Champion

Darshan's ex-manager Mallikarjun went missing six years ago, was accused of cheating actor of crores, vanished after...

HomeIndia

India

Power outage at Delhi Airport, check-in, boarding facilities impacted

Passengers have reported 'no light on T3 terminal since 15 minutes'.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Jun 17, 2024, 04:29 PM IST

Power outage at Delhi Airport, check-in, boarding facilities impacted
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A power outage was reported at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Monday, June 17. Boarding and check-in operations at the airport were hampered. Passengers have reported 'no light on T3 terminal since 15 minutes'. They have also shared pictures and videos on social media. The power outage reportedly lasted several minutes at India's busiest airport in Delhi.

 

 

The outage affected baggage collection and entry at the e-gates, Reuters reported quoting sources. Delhi Airport is owned and run by GMR Airports and has three terminals for commercial and cargo flights.

READ | Two trucks meet with accident in Haryana's Jhajjar, catch fire, watch video here

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

The Invisible Revolution: AI's Power to Transform Healthcare

'Why don't you...': Rupali Ganguly slams troll who accused her of paid PR against Anupamaa actor Gaurav Khanna's wife

Stolen Titian Renaissance painting found at London bus stop, set to sell for up to..

BJP to stage protests across Karnataka against fuel price hike today

Nagastra-1: Indian Army gets first batch of 'Made in India' suicide drones, check key features

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Jawan to Munjya, 5 films that showcased exceptional VFX and ruled box office recently

In pics: Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy celebrate success of Panchayat season 3 with TVF founder Arunabh Kumar, cast, crew

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement