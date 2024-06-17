Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Who is Ratan Khatri from Chandu Champion? Matka King who earned lakhs per day in 70s, now getting own biopic starring...

This actor from royal family played same role in 61 films, was Bollywood's biggest villain, not Pran, Amrish Puri, Ajit

West Bengal: Goods train rams into Kanchenjunga Express, 5 dead, several injured

Delhi-NCR weather: Heatwave conditions continue in north India, likely to become less intense from...

Meet woman, married to highest paid Indian CEO, her advice helped husband earn over Rs 5 crore per day, she is…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

West Bengal train accident LIVE: 5 dead, several injured as goods train rams into Kanchenjunga Express

Who is Ratan Khatri from Chandu Champion? Matka King who earned lakhs per day in 70s, now getting own biopic starring...

This actor from royal family played same role in 61 films, was Bollywood's biggest villain, not Pran, Amrish Puri, Ajit

5 oldest languages in the world

Breathtaking images of galaxies shared by NASA

Places on Earth where gravity doesn't work

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Jawan to Munjya, 5 films that showcased exceptional VFX and ruled box office recently

In pics: Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy celebrate success of Panchayat season 3 with TVF founder Arunabh Kumar, cast, crew

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

Pema Khandu Sworn-In As Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister For The Third Time, List Of Ministers

Chandrababu Naidu's Swearing-In Ceremony: JSP's Pawan Kalyan Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM

Chandrababu Naidu Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh CM For 4th Time– Check Full List Of Cabinet Ministers

Who is Ratan Khatri from Chandu Champion? Matka King who earned lakhs per day in 70s, now getting own biopic starring...

This actor from royal family played same role in 61 films, was Bollywood's biggest villain, not Pran, Amrish Puri, Ajit

Man charged for plotting mass shooting at rapper’s concert to spark race war during elections

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This actor from royal family played same role in 61 films, was Bollywood's biggest villain, not Pran, Amrish Puri, Ajit

This actor was famous for playing Narad muni in 61 films but found stardom as a villain

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Jun 17, 2024, 10:23 AM IST

This actor from royal family played same role in 61 films, was Bollywood's biggest villain, not Pran, Amrish Puri, Ajit
A young Jeevan with his wife
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Villainy in Indian films is as old as cinema. The first talkie of Indian cinema – Alam Ara – had Prithviraj Kapoor play the bad guy. But this was 1931, still a decade before actors became stars for playing villains. The first to achieve it was an actor who initially starred in devotional films. But eventually found his true calling as a bad guy on screen.

The actor who went from rishi to villain

Jeevan was born Omkar Nath Dhar in 1915. The actor came from an aristocratic family of Kashmir. His grandfather was a nobleman who served as a governor under the Dogra kings’ rule in Kashmir. Intent on becoming an actor, something his aristocratic family did not agree with, Jeevan ran away from home at age 18. He began work as a technician before landing a role in the 1935 film Fashionable India. In the early part of his career, Jeevan was famous playing Narad muni in devotional films. His son Kiran Kumar once told Dainik Bhaskar that Jeevan played the muni in as many as 61 films. But by the 50s, Jeevan had begun to play negative roles in Hindi films.

How Jeevan became Bollywood’s first great villain

Having tasted success as a villain in the 1948 hit Mela, Jeevan did negative roles in hits like Nagin, Naya Daur, Do Phool, Waqt, and Kohinoor all through the 50s and 60s. Before the emergence of Pran as the bad guy in the 60s, Jeevan ruled the roost. He was so popular at one point that he began to appear on films’ posters as well, unheard of for a villain in those days.

Jeevan’s later career and death

By the 70s, Jeevan moved to supporting roles, both positive and negative, appearing in films such as Heer Ranjha, Dharmatma, Amar Akbar Anthony, Suhaag, Lawaaris among others. The actor passed away in 1987 at the age of 71, having appeared in over 300 films. His last release was in 1991, a delayed film called Iraada.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'We would be happy to run a tutorial': Rajeev Chandrasekhar counters Elon Musk on EVM criticism

Shah Rukh Khan took only Re 1 signing amount for this cult film, gave bulk dates to director, later rejected it for..

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in India today for iCET initiative

PAK vs IRE T20 World Cup 2024: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Indian government issues ‘high risk’ warning for these Google users in India, hackers can cause…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Jawan to Munjya, 5 films that showcased exceptional VFX and ruled box office recently

In pics: Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy celebrate success of Panchayat season 3 with TVF founder Arunabh Kumar, cast, crew

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement