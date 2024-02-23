Twitter
Headlines

Mukesh Ambani's company sets new record as shares hit all time high, market cap crosses...

Meet only villain who was India's highest paid actor, richer than superstars, refused lead roles; was so hated that...

RBI announces more steps on Paytm, asks NPCI to examine...

How sudden deaths are being investigated through virtual autopsy

Weather update: IMD issues snowfall alert in these states for next 5 days, check forecast here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mukesh Ambani's company sets new record as shares hit all time high, market cap crosses...

Meet only villain who was India's highest paid actor, richer than superstars, refused lead roles; was so hated that...

How sudden deaths are being investigated through virtual autopsy

10 benefits of drinking turmeric water in morning

Foods you should avoid eating at dinner

 Indian batters to smash six sixes in an over

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Big News! Iran Sends Hundreds Of Powerful Ballistic Missiles To Russia Amid Ongoing Ukraine War

IPL 2024 Schedule: Dhoni Vs Kohli In IPL 2024 Opener On March 22, Schedule For First 21 Matches Out

IPL 2024 Schedule Announcement: CSK Vs RCB in IPL 2024 opener on March 22 , GT Vs MI on 24th March

Meet only villain who was India's highest paid actor, richer than superstars, refused lead roles; was so hated that...

Ruslaan pre-teaser: Aayush Sharma is an unstoppable force with gun and guitar, netizens say 'Antim ke baad intezaar tha'

Kiran Rao says 12th Fail's success makes her 'greedy' for Laapataa Ladies: 'Box office will tell you if...' | Exclusive

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet only villain who was India's highest paid actor, richer than superstars, refused lead roles; was so hated that...

This villain was India's highest paid actor, was paid more than superstars like Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, and even rejected lead roles.

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Feb 23, 2024, 05:47 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Heroes have always been the biggest box office draws in films across the world. Sometimes, the top heroines can rival their male counterparts in terms of popularity and remuneration. But when have you ever heard of a villain being the top star in an industry? The answer is – not in the last four decades. But there was a man who commanded greater fees than even Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra during their peak.

The villain who was paid more than heroes

Pran, born in 1920, began his film career as a hero in 1940 and largely played positive roles for the next few years. But at the turn of the decade, Pran began experimenting with negative roles and soon found fame as the top villain of Bollywood. By the end of the 1960s, Pran was recognised as one of the top stars in Hindi films. From 1969-82, he worked in eight films with Amitabh Bachchan and even though the latter was Bollywood’s top hero at the time, Pran commanded a bigger salary. For the first half of the 70s, the only Indian actor who commanded a greater salary than Pran was Rajesh Khanna. After that, Pran was the number one actor in the country till Amitabh Bachchan hiked his fees in the 80s.

How Pran rejected lead roles and awards

Pran began as a hero but soon moved to negative roles. After he became a star, he was again offered leading roles in romantic films. But as per reports, he rejected them all, saying he did not like to ‘dance around trees’. Pran also won a number of awards for his performances but in 1973, he famously refused one. The actor was awarded Best Supporting Actor for Beimaan at the Filmfare Awards that year. However, the veteran actor refused to receive the award because he felt the committee was unfair in giving the Best Music Director award to Shankar Jaikishan and not to Ghulam Mohammed for his music in Pakeezah.

How much Pran was hated and feared in the 50s and 60s

During his peak of villainy in the 1950s and 60s, Pran was the top villain in India. His name alone was used in posters to highlight the film’s scale. Given his iconic negative roles, he became a synonym for evil and menace in the country. This was testified by reports that parents refused to name their kids Pran in the 1950s and 60s. Pran continued to act in supporting roles through the 80s and 90s before finally taking retirement from acting after 2000. He passed away in 2013 at the age of 93.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 schedule: Full list of matches, dates, venues, timings - All you need to know

WPL 2024 opening ceremony: List of Bollywood celebs to perform, live streaming and other details

This superstar lost two blockbusters to Amitabh Bachchan, still regrets rejecting these films: 'I feel that...'

India vs England 4th Test: Joe Root's century takes ENG to 302/7 at stumps on Day 1

Meet man who at 13 worked as a salesman, borrowed Rs 10000 from mother, now owns Rs 32000 crore company, net worth is...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Meet Pooja Desai, Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter who is as beautiful as Kareena, Karisma, she works as...

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor raises the temperature in ivory saree worth Rs 1.89 lakh, fans call her ‘apsara’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE