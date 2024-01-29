Twitter
Filmfare Awards 2024 full list of winners: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt bag top acting honours; 12th Fail wins Best Film

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt won Best Actor and Best Actress for Animal and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, while 12th Fail and its director Vidhu Vinod Chopra were declared Best Film and Best Director at the 69th Filmfare Awards 2024.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Jan 29, 2024, 07:22 AM IST

The 69th Filmfare Awards 2024 were announced at a gala event in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, on Sunday, January 28. Vikrant Massey and Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail was declared the Best Film, while the real-life couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt grabbed the Best Acting honours for their phenomenal performances in Animal and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, respectively.

The star-studded show was hosted by Karan Johar, Maniesh Paul, and Ayushmann Khurrana, while Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Sara Ali Khan entertained the audiences with their enthralling performances.

Here is the entire list of winners at the Filmfare Awards 2024 

Best Film - 12th Fail

Best Director - Vidhu Vinod Chopra (12th Fail)

Best Film Critics' - Joram (Devashish Makhija)

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Male) - Ranbir Kapoor (Animal)

Best Actor Critics' - Vikrant Massey (12th Fail)

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female) - Alia Bhatt (Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani)

Best Actress Critics' - Rani Mukerji (Mrs. Chatterjee Vs. Norway) & Shefali Shah (Three Of Us)

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male) - Vicky Kaushal (Dunki)

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Female) - Shabana Azmi (Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani)

Best Lyrics - Amitabh Bhattacharya (Tere Vaaste - Zara Hatke Zara Bachke)

Best Music Album - Animal (Pritam, Vishal Mishra, Manan Bhardwaj, Shreyas Puranik, Jaani, Bhupinder Babbal, Ashim Kemson, Harshwardhan Rameshwar, Gurinder Seagal)

Best Playback Singer (Male) - Bhupinder Babbal (Arjan Vailly - Animal)

Best Playback Singer (Female) - Shilpa Rao (Besharam Rang - Pathaan)

Best Story - Amit Rai (OMG 2) & Devashish Makhija (Joram)

Best Screenplay - Vidhu Vinod Chopra (12th Fail)

Best Dialogue - Ishita Moitra (Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani)

Best Background Score - Harshavardhan Rameshwar (Animal) 

Best Cinematography - Avinash Arun Dhaware (Three Of Us)

Best Production Design - Subrata Chakraborty, Amit Ray (Sam Bahadur)

Best Costume Design - Sachin Lovelekar, Divvya Gambhir, Nidhhi Gambhir (Sam Bahadur)

Best Sound Design - Kunal Sharma (Mpse) (Sam Bahadur) Sync Cinema (Animal)

Best Editing - Jaskunwar Singh Kohli- Vidhu Vinod Chopra (12th Fail)

Best Action - Spiro Razatos, Anl Arasu, Craig Macrae, Yannick Ben, Kecha Khamphakdee, Sunil Rodrigues (Jawan)

Best VFX - Red Chillies VFX (Jawan)

Best Choreography - Ganesh Acharya (What Jhumka?- Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani ) 

Best Debut Director - Tarun Dudeja (Dhak Dhak)

Best Debut Male - Aditya Rawal (Faraaz)

Best Debut Female - Alizeh Agnihotri (Farrey)

Lifetime Achievement Award - David Dhawan

A day before the main awards night on Sunday, The Curtain Raiser event was hosted on January 27 which saw the Technical Awards being presented, fashion show by Shantanu & Nikhil, and music concert by Parthiv Gohil.  Karishma Tanna and Aparshakti Khurana hosted the pre-awards event.

