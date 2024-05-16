Meet woman, started Rs 70000000000 business, fired from her own firm, she now wants Rs 738 crore for…

Ankiti Bose's company touched valuation of around Rs 7000 crore in 2019.

Ankiti Bose, former CEO of Zilingo recently made it to the news after she started legal proceedings against her former business associates. Although the recent action may not reveal much about her, it is worth noting that Ankiti Bose is a young Indian entrepreneur who scaled new heights with her company. She is also one of the rare entrepreneurs in India who were fired from their own company after making it big. She is the co-founder of Zillingo, a multinational technology and commerce startup. If reports are to be believed, Zillingo’s peak valuation reached around Rs 7000 crore in 2019 and Ankiti Bose has a huge role to play behind its success. Bose has been featured in Forbes Asia 30 Under 30 list in 2018 as well as in Fortune's 40 Under 40 along with Bloomberg 50 in 2019.

Ankiti Bose was born in Dehradun and she did her schooling from Cambridge School in Mumbai. For her graduation, she went to Mumbai’s popular St. Xavier's College. Ankiti Bose landed a job at McKinsey & Company and Sequoia Capital in Bangalore after getting her bachelor’s degree. While strolling through the Chatuchak Weekend Market, she realized that many local shops lacked an online presence. This made her leave her position as an investment analyst at Sequoia Capital and launch Zillingo. Ankiti Bose teamed up with Dhruv Kapoor to start her business.

After scaling the company to new heights, Bose was fired from her own startup in 2022. Bose was suspended as CEO Zillingo after she was hit with allegations of financial misrepresentation and mismanagement at the company. As per reports, she increased her salary 10 times without board’s approval. She is also accused of 10 million dollars worth of "unexplained payments" to various vendors. She is currently involved in a Rs 738 crore lawsuit against investor Mahesh Murthy.