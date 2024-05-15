This box office bomb was sequel to superhit, director never made another film again, it has 0% rating on...

Starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra, Namaste England was a box office disaster. Director Vipul Amrutlal Shah has never directed another film again.

From Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan-starrer Love Aaj Kal to Farhan Akhtar and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Rock On 2, there have been many sequels to hit films that have flopped at the box office. Another addition to this list is the 2018 romantic drama Namaste England starring Arjun Rampal and Parineeti Chopra in the leading roles.

Namaste England was the sequel to the 2007 superhit Namastey London, which starred Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. While Akshay and Katrina-starrer was much loved for its performances, emotions, humour and music, the sequel was completely rejected by the audiences and critics.

The 2018 release was the second collaboration between Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra after Habib Faisal's 2012 romantic thriller Ishaqzaade, which also marked the debut of Arjun. Their third film together was Dibakar Banerjee's drama Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, which was released in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021.

Made in Rs 50 crore, Arjun and Parineeti-starrer Namaste England just earned Rs 9 crore net in India and grossed Rs 12 crore worldwide (as per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk). The film has a 0% rating on the review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes as the film didn't received a single positive review from any film critic.





Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra in Namaste England

Namaste England was directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, who had also made Namastey London. After the 2007 film, Vipul's next two releases were London Dreams in 2009 and Action Replayy in 2010, and both of them failed at the box office. With Namastey England, he had hoped he would be able to bounce back due to the nostalgia factor of Namastey London, but it turned out to be the biggest flop in his career and he never returned to direction again. Vipul continues to produce films.

