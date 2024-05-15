Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

DNA TV Show: Is protest against Pakistan govt in PoK a good sign for India?

Watch: Kareena Kapoor, Sharmila Tagore dance around Pataudi Palace in new video; fans call them 'evergreen beauties'

Ravi Shastri to succeed Rahul Dravid as Team India head coach? Here's what we know

This box office bomb was sequel to superhit, director never made another film again, it has 0% rating on...

Janhvi Kapoor reveals she dislocated both shoulders during Mr & Mrs Mahi, hopes film will honour MS Dhoni's philosophy

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA TV Show: Is protest against Pakistan govt in PoK a good sign for India?

SRH vs GT IPL 2024 Live Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad eye playoffs spot as they face Gujarat Titans

This box office bomb was sequel to superhit, director never made another film again, it has 0% rating on...

8 foods that have more calcium than milk

Indian captains with most defeats in IPL

6 Bollywood films that have won at Cannes Film Festival

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ananya Panday stuns in unseen bikini pictures in first post amid breakup reports, fans call it 'Aditya Roy Kapur's loss'

Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

CBSE 12th Results 2024 Declared: 87.98% Students Pass, Trivandrum Remains Top Performer

Sushil Kumar Modi Dies: Former Bihar Deputy CM And BJP MP Passes Away At 72

CBSE Class 10 Results 2024 Out: 93.6% Students Pass Board Exam, Girls Outperform Boys

This box office bomb was sequel to superhit, director never made another film again, it has 0% rating on...

Kangana Ranaut's Emergency gets postponed for second time, makers reveal reason: 'As she prioritises...'

Aamir Khan never worked with this director after their blockbuster, felt 'betrayed' when filmmaker called him...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This box office bomb was sequel to superhit, director never made another film again, it has 0% rating on...

Starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra, Namaste England was a box office disaster. Director Vipul Amrutlal Shah has never directed another film again.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 15, 2024, 09:53 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

article-main
A still from Namaste England
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

From Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan-starrer Love Aaj Kal to Farhan Akhtar and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Rock On 2, there have been many sequels to hit films that have flopped at the box office. Another addition to this list is the 2018 romantic drama Namaste England starring Arjun Rampal and Parineeti Chopra in the leading roles.

Namaste England was the sequel to the 2007 superhit Namastey London, which starred Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. While Akshay and Katrina-starrer was much loved for its performances, emotions, humour and music, the sequel was completely rejected by the audiences and critics. 

The 2018 release was the second collaboration between Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra after Habib Faisal's 2012 romantic thriller Ishaqzaade, which also marked the debut of Arjun. Their third film together was Dibakar Banerjee's drama Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, which was released in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021.

Made in Rs 50 crore, Arjun and Parineeti-starrer Namaste England just earned Rs 9 crore net in India and grossed Rs 12 crore worldwide (as per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk). The film has a 0% rating on the review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes as the film didn't received a single positive review from any film critic.


Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra in Namaste England

Namaste England was directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, who had also made Namastey London. After the 2007 film, Vipul's next two releases were London Dreams in 2009 and Action Replayy in 2010, and both of them failed at the box office. With Namastey England, he had hoped he would be able to bounce back due to the nostalgia factor of Namastey London, but it turned out to be the biggest flop in his career and he never returned to direction again. Vipul continues to produce films.

READ | Meet actress, who worked in call centre, made her debut opposite Salman Khan, was compared to Katrina Kaif, is now...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Several Delhi hospitals get bomb threat emails, search operation underway

Apple partners up with Google against unwanted tracker, users will be alerted if…

CBSE Class 10 Result 2024 DECLARED, here's direct link, how to check

Meet India's musical genius, first child superstar who even Jagjit Singh was fan of, was murdered at 14 due to..

Panchayat season 3 trailer: Jitendra Kumar returns as sachiv, Neena, Raghubir get embroiled in new political tussle

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ananya Panday stuns in unseen bikini pictures in first post amid breakup reports, fans call it 'Aditya Roy Kapur's loss'

Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

Rocky Aur Rani's Golu aka Anjali Anand shocks fans with drastic weight loss without gym, says fitness secret is...

In pics: Ram Charan gets mobbed by fans during his visit to Pithapuram for ‘indirect campaign’ for uncle Pawan Kalyan

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement