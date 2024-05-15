Twitter
Watch: Kareena Kapoor, Sharmila Tagore dance around Pataudi Palace in new video; fans call them 'evergreen beauties'

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sharmila Tagore shared the screen space for the first time as the daughter-in-law and mother-in-law, respectively, for this new commercial.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 15, 2024, 10:33 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Kareena Kapoor and Sharmila Tagore in new ad/Instagram
Kareena Kapoor Khan surprised her fans on Wednesday morning when she shared a video of a new commercial, which also featured her mother-in-law and veteran actress Sharmila Tagore. The ad, shot inside the royal Pataudi Palace, was for the home decor brand myTrident. Along with posting the video on her Instagram, Kareena wrote, "Rolling with the queen - Real to reel life."

In the one-minute clip, Kareena Kapoor and Sharmila Tagore were seen dancing in their respective rooms inside their ancestral home Pataudi Palace. Wearing robes, both the women sat down to have a lavish breakfast meal at the end of the video, which went viral on social media as soon as the Talaash actress posted it.

Reacting to the clip, one of their fans called them "Evergreen beauties" in the comments section. Another of their fans wrote, "Wow that's so lovely seeing you both together." "How adorable!! What a beautiful concept!", read another comment. A netizen also appreciated their bonding as they wrote, "When daughter in law is like this, then obviously mom in law will be cherished and overwhelmed."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in the heist comedy Crew, which also starred Kriti Sanon and Tabu in the leading roles. Sharmila Tagore made her acting comeback last year after 13 years with the family drama Gulmohar, which also featured Manoj Bajpayee, Simran, Suraj Sharma, and Amol Palekar among others.

