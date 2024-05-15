Uttar Pradesh: Several schools in Kanpur receive bomb threat via email, probe underway

"I request all parents not to panic. We are taking all precautionary measures. Police will approach you regarding the case and action will be taken soon," Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Harish Chander said.

Several schools in Kanpur received bomb threats through emails, triggering panic in the city. This comes amid a spate of such emails threatening schools and hospitals in several cities including those in the Delhi-NCR region and Jaipur.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Harish Chander said, "Kanpur Police received information about a bomb threat to various schools. The cyber cell is investigating the matter. All officials are instructed to monitor CCTV footage thoroughly to establish a link between this threat and previous bomb threats which were received by multiple schools, airports, and hospitals."

He also urged parents not to create a panic situation as police had initiated a probe.

"I request all parents not to panic. We are taking all precautionary measures. Police will approach you regarding the case and action will be taken soon," the top police official further said.

Several schools in Rajasthan's capital city Jaipur received bomb threats via email on Monday. Students and staff of these schools were evacuated following the threat messages. Police teams, along with bomb squads were rushed to the schools to undertake bomb tracing exercises.

Previously over 100 schools in Delhi-NCR received bomb threats that sparked panic among parents. According to the Delhi Police, a total of 131 schools received threat emails on May 1. However, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued an official statement terming the email a 'hoax.' On May 14, four hospitals in the national capital received bomb threats via email.

According to Delhi Fire Service officials, they received calls from the Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital, GTB Hospital, Dada Dev Hospital, and Hedgewar Hospital about the bomb threat emails. The Delhi Police have initiated an investigation to ascertain the origin of the emails. Security has been stepped up in the four hospitals.

On May 11, the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport and over half a dozen government hospitals in the national capital received bomb threats through emails. Delhi police said that nothing suspicious was found.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

READ | Delhi Excise Policy Case: AAP leader Manish Sisodia's judicial custody extended to May 30