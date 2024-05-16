Bajrangi Bhaijaan-fame Harshaali Malhotra scores 83% in 10th board exams, shuts down trolls: 'Who says you can't...'

Bajrangi Bhaijaan's Munni aka Harshaali Malhotra has also shared that she has topped her Kathak exam in her 10th class board exams.

Harshaali Malhotra, who famoulsy played Munni in Salman Khan-starrer and Kabir Khan-directed blockbuster Bajrangi Bhaijaan in 2015, has scored 85% in her class 10th board exams. The actress shared her score in a video on her Instagram and also shut down her trolls, who questioned her to focus on studies rather than making reels.

In the caption, Harshaali wrote, "From perfecting my Mudras to acing my academics, I managed to strike the perfect balance between my Kathak classes, Shoots and Studies. And the result? An impressive 83% score! Who says you can’t have your feet in both the reel and real world? A heartfelt thank you to everyone who believed in me and continues to offer their unwavering support."

Talking about her result, the actress told Hindustan Times, "My result is an answer to all the people questioning my focus on studies. I had a Kathak exam too, in which I topped. I used to focus on studies from Monday to Friday. On Saturday and Sunday, I used to do Kathak and shoot reels." When asked how she deals with the negative comments online, she added, "My mother handles my Instagram account. She is the one who handles the trolling as well. I don’t read comments on my posts. But my mother shows some good comments sometimes."

Before making her Bollywood debut in Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Harshaali has appeared in a few television shows namely Qubool Hai, Laut Aao Trisha, and Savdhaan India. She has refrained from acting in the last nine years, even after receiving multiple awards for Best Child Artiste for the 2015 comedy-drama film.

