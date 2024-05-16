Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet woman, started Rs 70000000000 business, fired from her own firm, she now wants Rs 738 crore for…

14 majestic lions cross highway in Gujarat's Amreli, video goes viral

Slovak PM Fico's condition 'extremely serious' after shooting attack, says defence minister

Bajrangi Bhaijaan-fame Harshaali Malhotra scores 83% in 10th board exams, shuts down trolls: 'Who says you can't...'

Meet engineer, IIT grad who left lucrative job to crack UPSC in 1st attempt, became IAS, married to an IAS, got AIR...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet woman, started Rs 70000000000 business, fired from her own firm, she now wants Rs 738 crore for…

14 majestic lions cross highway in Gujarat's Amreli, video goes viral

Slovak PM Fico's condition 'extremely serious' after shooting attack, says defence minister

What is the meaning of T in T-shirt

6 Bollywood directors accused of nepotism

8 foods that have more calcium than milk

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Deepti Sadhwani dazzles in orange at Cannes debut, sets new record

Ananya Panday stuns in unseen bikini pictures in first post amid breakup reports, fans call it 'Aditya Roy Kapur's loss'

Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

CBSE 12th Results 2024 Declared: 87.98% Students Pass, Trivandrum Remains Top Performer

Sushil Kumar Modi Dies: Former Bihar Deputy CM And BJP MP Passes Away At 72

CBSE Class 10 Results 2024 Out: 93.6% Students Pass Board Exam, Girls Outperform Boys

In pics: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Deepti Sadhwani dazzles in orange at Cannes debut, sets new record

Bajrangi Bhaijaan-fame Harshaali Malhotra scores 83% in 10th board exams, shuts down trolls: 'Who says you can't...'

Watch: Kareena Kapoor, Sharmila Tagore dance around Pataudi Palace in new video; fans call them 'evergreen beauties'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Bajrangi Bhaijaan-fame Harshaali Malhotra scores 83% in 10th board exams, shuts down trolls: 'Who says you can't...'

Bajrangi Bhaijaan's Munni aka Harshaali Malhotra has also shared that she has topped her Kathak exam in her 10th class board exams.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 16, 2024, 06:10 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

article-main
Harshaali Malhotra/Instagram
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Harshaali Malhotra, who famoulsy played Munni in Salman Khan-starrer and Kabir Khan-directed blockbuster Bajrangi Bhaijaan in 2015, has scored 85% in her class 10th board exams. The actress shared her score in a video on her Instagram and also shut down her trolls, who questioned her to focus on studies rather than making reels.

In the caption, Harshaali wrote, "From perfecting my Mudras to acing my academics, I managed to strike the perfect balance between my Kathak classes, Shoots and Studies. And the result? An impressive 83% score! Who says you can’t have your feet in both the reel and real world? A heartfelt thank you to everyone who believed in me and continues to offer their unwavering support."

Talking about her result, the actress told Hindustan Times, "My result is an answer to all the people questioning my focus on studies. I had a Kathak exam too, in which I topped. I used to focus on studies from Monday to Friday. On Saturday and Sunday, I used to do Kathak and shoot reels." When asked how she deals with the negative comments online, she added, "My mother handles my Instagram account. She is the one who handles the trolling as well. I don’t read comments on my posts. But my mother shows some good comments sometimes."

Before making her Bollywood debut in Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Harshaali has appeared in a few television shows namely Qubool Hai, Laut Aao Trisha, and Savdhaan India. She has refrained from acting in the last nine years, even after receiving multiple awards for Best Child Artiste for the 2015 comedy-drama film.

READ | Meet actress, who worked in call centre, made her debut opposite Salman Khan, was compared to Katrina Kaif, is now...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'All I did was..': Babil Khan hits back at trolls calling him fake, says his actions being are used as 'weapons to hate'

Uttar Pradesh: Several schools in Kanpur receive bomb threat via email, probe underway

India's most expensive film, budget is thrice that of Jawan, Pathaan; needs to beat RRR, KGF, Animal just to break even

Vazhakku director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan releases film online for free after public spat with Tovino Thomas

One official dead in fire incident at Income Tax Office in central Delhi: Police

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Deepti Sadhwani dazzles in orange at Cannes debut, sets new record

Ananya Panday stuns in unseen bikini pictures in first post amid breakup reports, fans call it 'Aditya Roy Kapur's loss'

Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

Rocky Aur Rani's Golu aka Anjali Anand shocks fans with drastic weight loss without gym, says fitness secret is...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement