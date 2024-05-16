Meet engineer, IIT grad who left lucrative job to crack UPSC in 1st attempt, became IAS, married to an IAS, got AIR...

Twitter
Jaisal Kaur

Updated : May 16, 2024, 06:05 AM IST

Some people change their paths in the middle of their careers, but this doesn’t mean that they are confused but it signifies that they are ready to take risks in life and achieve success. One such inspiring story is of IAS officer Ananya Das who cracked the UPSC exam in the first attempt. 

Hailing from Odisha, Ananya was born on May 15, 1992. Her father worked at the Bank of India but is currently retired. She was always bright in her studies as she completed her graduation from The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay with a BTech in Computer Science. Later, she pursued her MSc in economics from Birla Institute of Technology of Science (BITS) Pilani. 

Thereafter, she began working as a software engineer in a multinational company for a short period. Later, she also worked for three months as an executive intern at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in Jaipur. 

After working continuously, Ananaya chose to make a shift and decided to prepare for UPSC CSE exam. She left job for preparations. She then cleared UPSC CSE 2015 on the first attempt and secured AIR 16. Ananya then became an IAS officer from the 2015 Gujarat cadre. She was also the state topper in UPSC. She was formerly posted as the Cuttack Municipal Corporation's commissioner. 

Presently, Ananya is the Collector and DM of Sambalpur. Also, she got married to IAS Chanchal Ran, an IAS officer from the batch of 2014. She was earlier married to IAS Abdaal Akhtar, but got divorced later.

 
