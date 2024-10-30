You will be surprised to find out that there is a small village in India where there are no front doors or even residents do not lock their homes while stepping out. Let's find out.

Have you ever imagined a home without a front door or lock? Or, do you often check if the doors are locked?

Well, you will be surprised to find out that there is a small village in India where there are no front doors or even residents do not lock their homes while stepping out.

Shani Shingnaur, Maharashtra, is a pretty little hamlet where houses have no doors or locks. Interestingly, the residents never feel unsafe despite leaving the door open around the clock.

Residents are so nonchalant that they do not even ask their neighbours to keep a watch over their houses.

What is the reason?

The reason lies in the residents' undying faith in Lord Shani, the god of saturn. The deity is considered the guardian of the village.

Villagers believe that Lord Shani will protect them in every circumstance.

The legends opine that about 300 years ago, a heavy black slab of rock was found washed up on the shores of the Panasnala river, following heavy rain showers in the village. When a local hit with a heavy rod, blood started oozing out of it.

Later that night, it's believed that Lord Shani appeared in the dreams of that person, and told him that the idol was of the deity.

The man then asked Lord Shani if he wanted a temple dedicated to him - an offer which the deity refused. Lord Shani, instead, told him that he wanted to stay in the hearts of the villagers so that he could keep a watch over everything.

The next day, the man told the villagers about his dream and since then, they have placed all their faith in Lord Shani.