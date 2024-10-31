Here’s everything you need to know about the retention deadline and how to catch the live updates.

The anticipation for the IPL 2025 mega auction is building, with fans eagerly awaiting the announcement of player retentions. On October 31, 2024, the ten franchises will reveal the players they plan to keep for the upcoming season, giving a glimpse into their strategies for success. Speculation is rife as to which stars will remain with their current teams and who will be released into the auction pool.

Indian players such as Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, and Shreyas Iyer are generating significant buzz. Rohit's decision to step down as Mumbai Indians captain last season, Pant's return as Delhi Capitals' leader, and Iyer's pivotal role in Kolkata Knight Riders' recent IPL victory have fans on edge wondering if these players will stay put or seek new opportunities in 2025.

The IPL Governing Council has introduced updated retention rules this year, allowing teams to retain up to six players, including a maximum of five capped and two uncapped players. A unique provision permits capped players to be retained as uncapped if they have not played international cricket in the past five years, sparking speculation about the potential return of players like MS Dhoni to their former teams.

Furthermore, the auction purse has been increased by 20 percent, giving teams a budget of Rs 120 crore to spend, with a salary cap of Rs 146 crore. As franchises finalize their retentions, all eyes are on October 31 for the unveiling of each team's strategy for the 2025 season.

Live Streaming Details

Fans can tune in to watch all the excitement of the IPL 2025 retention process on October 31. The event will be broadcast on Star Sports and Sports18 channels, beginning at 4 PM IST. For those who prefer digital platforms, live streaming will be accessible on the JioCinema app and website starting at 4:30 PM IST.

