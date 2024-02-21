This Amitabh Bachchan film was made for Rs 1.3 crore, remained in theatres for 2 years, made him superstar, earned Rs..

Twitter
Amitabh Bachchan's 'Deewaar' will complete 50 years of its release in 2025. Even at that time, 'Deewaar' was such a hit among the audience that the film remained in theatres for close to 2 years.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated: Feb 21, 2024, 08:44 AM IST

The extent of the fan following of the megastar of the century Amitabh Bachchan can be gauged by looking at the fans standing outside his house for him every Sunday. Thousands of people line up at his door and wait to glimpse him. Amitabh Bachchan ensures that he greets his fans every week in gratitude. In his recent post on Instagram, Amitabh Bachchan admitted that whatever he is today is because of his fans. One more thing that can be noticed in the video shared by Amitabh Bachchan is the time stamp of one of his biggest hits. 

The ticket shown in the video is from the film 'Deewaar' which is one of the most successful Amitabh Bachchan films to date. This ticket for Amitabh Bachchan's film is only Rs 15, as shown in the video. 'Deewaar' was released in 1975 starring Shashi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Neetu Singh, Nirupa Roy, Parveen Babi, Iftekhar, Madan Puri, Satyen Kappu, and Manmohan Krishna.

This film will complete 50 years of its release in 2025. Even at that time, 'Deewaar' was such a hit among the audience that the film remained in theatres for close to 2 years. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

At the Indian box office, the film grossed Rs 7.5 crore. In Mumbai alone, the film grossed Rs 1 crore. 'Deewaar' film sold an estimated 31 million tickets at an average 1975 price of Rs 2.40 per ticket.

Upon release, 'Deewaar' was a major commercial success, ranking as the fourth highest-grossing Bollywood film of 1975. It also received critical acclaim for performances of the cast, storyline, and dialogues. 'Deewaar' established Amitabh Bachchan's image as the "angry young man" of Indian cinema.

'Deewaar' was made on a budget of Rs 1.3 crore (equivalent to Rs 37 crore in 2023) and earned Rs 7.5 crore (equivalent to Rs 211 crore in 2023).

