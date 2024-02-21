Twitter
Headlines

Meet women, founded Rs 182884 crore firm, may be expelled from her own company, she lost…

Salman Khan's biggest flop film, had superhit director, was huge disaster, made for Rs 55 crore, earned just Rs..

Meet Navjot Kaur, Indian origin woman who will represent New Zealand at Miss World pageant

Zoo removes 70 coins from alligator's stomach, requests visitors to avoid throwing money in water

Mukesh Ambani backed cash-strapped firm unable to pay salaries, may be acquired by Rs 265243 crore…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Salman Khan's biggest flop film, had superhit director, was huge disaster, made for Rs 55 crore, earned just Rs..

Farmers protest LIVE updates: Security tightened at Delhi borders as 'Delhi Chalo' resumes today

Meet Navjot Kaur, Indian origin woman who will represent New Zealand at Miss World pageant

9 inspirational messages by BTS' Suga

Meaning of names of kids of star India cricketers

Zodiac signs of Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Vamika, Akaay

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Meet Pooja Desai, Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter who is as beautiful as Kareena, Karisma, she works as...

IND vs ENG Test Series 2024 Highlights | India Lead Series By 2-1 Against England | IND v ENG Recap

IND vs ENG: Setback For India! Jasprit Bumrah Likely To Be Rested For 4th Test In Ranchi vs England

IND vs ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal Joins Virat Kohli In Elite List After He Scored Consecutive Two 200's

Salman Khan's biggest flop film, had superhit director, was huge disaster, made for Rs 55 crore, earned just Rs..

Jackky Bhagnani to gift heartfelt song to Rakul Preet Singh symbolising their love at their wedding

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli’s unique connection to names of their children, Vamika and Akaay

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Salman Khan's biggest flop film, had superhit director, was huge disaster, made for Rs 55 crore, earned just Rs..

This film by Salman Khan, titled 'Veer', was released in January 2010. 'Veer' is also partly based on the Russian novel Taras Bulba by Nikolai Gogol. This film was directed by 'Gadar 2' director Anil Sharma.

article-main

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated: Feb 21, 2024, 07:02 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Salman Khan is considered one of the biggest superstars of the film industry. His mere presence in films is considered a guarantee of success. But, there were times when having superstar Salman Khan leading from the front was not enough for the film and they were super flop at the box office. Films such as 'Tubelight', 'Garv', and 'Antim' were flops despite Salman Khan's presence and massive fan following. Today, we will tell you about one such film that Salman Khan not only acted in but also wrote the story. However, the film turned out to be a disaster at the box office. 

The lead actress of this film got much recognition as people considered her to be Katrina Kaif's lookalike. The story of the film was written by Salman Khan. His younger brother Sohail Khan was also seen playing a supporting role. 

This film by Salman Khan, titled 'Veer', was released in January 2010. 'Veer' is also partly based on the Russian novel Taras Bulba by Nikolai Gogol. This film was directed by 'Gadar 2' director Anil Sharma.

Apart from Salman Khan, the film also starred Mithun Chakraborty, Jackie Shroff, Zareen Khan, Sohail Khan, and Rishabh Jain.

Zareen Khan, who played the lead role in 'Veer', was termed Katrina Kaif's lookalike by the audiences, however, her pairing with Salman Khan was rejected by the fans. 

According to media reports, 'Veer' was made with a budget of Rs 48-55 crore. It collected a total of Rs 64.60 crore in India and the world. In those times, making a film with such a big budget was a huge deal.

This film written by Salman Khan flopped badly at the box office. It could not even earn 25 percent extra, above its cost. The songs of the film, however, were much appreciated. 

Salman Khan never worked with Zareen Khan after 'Veer'. They only shot for one song for 'Ready' which was a super hit. The pairing of Salman Khan and his brother Sohail was also rejected by the audiences. However, Salman did not lose hope and made the film 'Tubelight' again with his brother, which proved to be a disaster.

READ | Meet actress who married former CM against her family's wishes, became his second wife, her net worth is..

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma welcome second child, netizens say 'next future GOAT'

Farmers reject Centre's proposal on MSP, to resume protest from Feb 21

Meet Virat Kohli's elder sister Bhawna Kohli Dhingra, is as stylish as Anushka Sharma, her husband is...

PM Modi to unveil major rail development projects in J&K, to flag off first electric train in Valley today

Kohli's sister reaction on birth of Virat and Anushka's son Akaay goes viral, check here

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Meet Pooja Desai, Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter who is as beautiful as Kareena, Karisma, she works as...

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor raises the temperature in ivory saree worth Rs 1.89 lakh, fans call her ‘apsara’

Streaming This Week: Salaar Hindi, The Kerala Story, Love Storiyaan, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE