Salman Khan's biggest flop film, had superhit director, was huge disaster, made for Rs 55 crore, earned just Rs..

This film by Salman Khan, titled 'Veer', was released in January 2010. 'Veer' is also partly based on the Russian novel Taras Bulba by Nikolai Gogol. This film was directed by 'Gadar 2' director Anil Sharma.

Salman Khan is considered one of the biggest superstars of the film industry. His mere presence in films is considered a guarantee of success. But, there were times when having superstar Salman Khan leading from the front was not enough for the film and they were super flop at the box office. Films such as 'Tubelight', 'Garv', and 'Antim' were flops despite Salman Khan's presence and massive fan following. Today, we will tell you about one such film that Salman Khan not only acted in but also wrote the story. However, the film turned out to be a disaster at the box office.

The lead actress of this film got much recognition as people considered her to be Katrina Kaif's lookalike. The story of the film was written by Salman Khan. His younger brother Sohail Khan was also seen playing a supporting role.

Apart from Salman Khan, the film also starred Mithun Chakraborty, Jackie Shroff, Zareen Khan, Sohail Khan, and Rishabh Jain.

Zareen Khan, who played the lead role in 'Veer', was termed Katrina Kaif's lookalike by the audiences, however, her pairing with Salman Khan was rejected by the fans.

According to media reports, 'Veer' was made with a budget of Rs 48-55 crore. It collected a total of Rs 64.60 crore in India and the world. In those times, making a film with such a big budget was a huge deal.

This film written by Salman Khan flopped badly at the box office. It could not even earn 25 percent extra, above its cost. The songs of the film, however, were much appreciated.

Salman Khan never worked with Zareen Khan after 'Veer'. They only shot for one song for 'Ready' which was a super hit. The pairing of Salman Khan and his brother Sohail was also rejected by the audiences. However, Salman did not lose hope and made the film 'Tubelight' again with his brother, which proved to be a disaster.

