Meet actor who delivered superhit at 8, then gave many flop films, got addicted to alcohol, wife had to work, now..

The talented actor who played the role of 'Young Dharam' is none other than Dharmendra's son Bobby Deol. He was just 8 years old in the 1977 film 'Dharam Veer'. Bobby Deol played Dharmendra's childhood role in the film.

Today, we will tell you about a star kid whose family is full of superstar actors. This actor created a stir at the box office after playing the lead role and making his debut in 1995. But, many people are unaware that this actor first debuted on the silver screen in 1977. He made a name for himself when he was 8 years old. This star kid gave many hit films and is in demand even today but there was a time when his career flopped and the situation was so dire that his wife had to run the house.

This actor today is one of the most dreaded villains of Bollywood but he started his career as a romantic actor. Although the actor made his debut with a film in the year 1995, his first film was released in the year 1977 which many people are unaware of.

The 1977 film we are talking about was released in the theatres and starred superstars Dharmendra and Jeetendra. It was one of the biggest hits of that year and created a stir at the box office. In this film, a star kid also made his debut at the age of 8.

The talented actor who played the role of 'Young Dharam' is none other than Dharmendra's son Bobby Deol. He was just 8 years old in the 1977 film 'Dharam Veer'. Bobby Deol played Dharmendra's childhood role in the film.

Bobby Deol became a star after 'Dharam Veer' was released and also proved to be very lucky for his father Dharmendra. Bobby Deol's name is also included in the cast list of this film which was released in 1977.

Then, after many years, Bobby Deol made his debut as an adult and as a lead actor in Rajkumar Santoshi's 'Barsaat' opposite Twinkle Khanna. The film was a superhit at the box office.

Nowadays, Bobby Deol is famous for playing negative roles in films. The actor, despite working in many hit films, had once also hit a snag in his career. There was a time when Bobby Deol's films were proving to be super flops at the box office which forced him to sit at home without any work.

In a talk show, Bobby Deol revealed how, during this time, he had become addicted to alcohol. He said his wife used to earn at the time and run the household. Bobby Deol said one day his son asked his wife Tanya Deol. "Papa stays at home, why do you go to work?" It was after hearing this that Bobby Deol focused on his career again.

Bobby Deol is now again witnessing immense success thanks to the box office tsunami that his film 'Animal' was. According to Financial Express, for his role as Abrar Haque in 'Animal', Bobby Deol took home between Rs 4-5 crore. His estimated net worth is Rs 66 crore.