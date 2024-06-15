Meet actor who delivered superhit at 8, then gave many flop films, got addicted to alcohol, wife had to work, now..

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet man who Mukesh Ambani hired to photograph Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's cruise bash, he charges Rs..

Brave or foolhardy? Woman bathes jaguar with pipe, video goes viral

Mumbai: Two dead after part of house collapses in Antop Hill area

Love knows no age: 23-year-old woman falls in love with 80-year-old man, goes against family to..

Anees Bazmee breaks his silence on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 clashing with Rohit Shetty's Singham Again: ‘I don’t know kya…’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Anees Bazmee breaks his silence on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 clashing with Rohit Shetty's Singham Again: ‘I don’t know kya…’

Meet actress, who debuted at 54, lost all her teeth at 35, never married; one show made her star, she is...

Viral video: People form human chain to save dog trapped in water reservoir, watch

This place in India has no snakes, here's why

Dazzling images of stars captured by NASA Hubble Space telescope

Murder, assault, domestic abuse: 7 biggest controversies of Kannada star Darshan

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Pema Khandu Sworn-In As Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister For The Third Time, List Of Ministers

Chandrababu Naidu's Swearing-In Ceremony: JSP's Pawan Kalyan Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM

Chandrababu Naidu Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh CM For 4th Time– Check Full List Of Cabinet Ministers

Anees Bazmee breaks his silence on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 clashing with Rohit Shetty's Singham Again: ‘I don’t know kya…’

Meet actor who delivered superhit at 8, then gave many flop films, got addicted to alcohol, wife had to work, now..

Meet actress, who debuted at 54, lost all her teeth at 35, never married; one show made her star, she is...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actor who delivered superhit at 8, then gave many flop films, got addicted to alcohol, wife had to work, now..

The talented actor who played the role of 'Young Dharam' is none other than Dharmendra's son Bobby Deol. He was just 8 years old in the 1977 film 'Dharam Veer'. Bobby Deol played Dharmendra's childhood role in the film.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Jun 15, 2024, 08:50 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Meet actor who delivered superhit at 8, then gave many flop films, got addicted to alcohol, wife had to work, now..
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Today, we will tell you about a star kid whose family is full of superstar actors. This actor created a stir at the box office after playing the lead role and making his debut in 1995. But, many people are unaware that this actor first debuted on the silver screen in 1977. He made a name for himself when he was 8 years old. This star kid gave many hit films and is in demand even today but there was a time when his career flopped and the situation was so dire that his wife had to run the house.

This actor today is one of the most dreaded villains of Bollywood but he started his career as a romantic actor. Although the actor made his debut with a film in the year 1995, his first film was released in the year 1977 which many people are unaware of. 

The 1977 film we are talking about was released in the theatres and starred superstars Dharmendra and Jeetendra. It was one of the biggest hits of that year and created a stir at the box office. In this film, a star kid also made his debut at the age of 8.

The talented actor who played the role of 'Young Dharam' is none other than Dharmendra's son Bobby Deol. He was just 8 years old in the 1977 film 'Dharam Veer'. Bobby Deol played Dharmendra's childhood role in the film.

Bobby Deol became a star after 'Dharam Veer' was released and also proved to be very lucky for his father Dharmendra. Bobby Deol's name is also included in the cast list of this film which was released in 1977.

Then, after many years, Bobby Deol made his debut as an adult and as a lead actor in Rajkumar Santoshi's 'Barsaat' opposite Twinkle Khanna. The film was a superhit at the box office.

Nowadays, Bobby Deol is famous for playing negative roles in films. The actor, despite working in many hit films, had once also hit a snag in his career. There was a time when Bobby Deol's films were proving to be super flops at the box office which forced him to sit at home without any work. 

In a talk show, Bobby Deol revealed how, during this time, he had become addicted to alcohol. He said his wife used to earn at the time and run the household. Bobby Deol said one day his son asked his wife Tanya Deol. "Papa stays at home, why do you go to work?" It was after hearing this that Bobby Deol focused on his career again. 

Bobby Deol is now again witnessing immense success thanks to the box office tsunami that his film 'Animal' was. According to Financial Express, for his role as Abrar Haque in 'Animal', Bobby Deol took home between Rs 4-5 crore. His estimated net worth is Rs 66 crore. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Kerala University denies permission for Sunny Leone's dance at college event: Report

'My tax is for the nation's development, not for free distribution': Why is this slogan trending on social media?

Meet Army officer's daughter who worked with many superstars, suddenly quit acting for love, moved to US, but..

NEET-UG 2024: SC issues notice to Centre, NTA on plea for CBI probe

PM Modi, Pope Francis to meet in Italy tommorow, says Vatican

MORE

MOST VIEWED

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement