Meet man who earns Rs 10.90 crore amount daily without doing anything, was once world's richest person, he is now...

Bill Gates, who was once the richest person in the world, is now the ninth richest individual with an estimated net worth of $132.2 billion (Rs 13219.9 crore). According to the latest 13F filing for the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust, his investment portfolio generates an impressive $476,619,848.15 in annual dividend income, which averages to $1,305,807.80 (Rs 10.90 crore) daily.

Regardless of stock market fluctuations, Gates is poised to earn nearly half a billion dollars in dividends over the next year. Remarkably, over 70% of the stocks in Gates’ portfolio (17 out of 24) pay dividends, highlighting his preference for income-producing investments.

The Canadian National Railway, Microsoft and Waste Management are the three companies contributing the most to Gates’ dividend income. Other high-yielding holdings of Gates include Crown Castle, Kraft Heinz and United Parcel Service, among others.

Gates holds 54,826,786 shares of Canadian National Railway Company valued at $6,655,423,552.54. The company pays a quarterly dividend, with the latest payment being $0.6271 per share.

Microsoft

Gates owns 36,499,597 shares of Microsoft Corporation worth $16,137,931,817.58, despite reducing his stake by approximately 4.5% earlier this year.

Gates also owns 35,234,344 shares of Waste Management currently valued at $7,015,510,233.84.

Bill Gates’ impressive dividend income relies on these companies maintaining and growing their dividend payouts over time.