LS Polls 2024: Will BJP Retain Its Bengaluru Fortress Or Can Congress Spring A Surprise? | Karnataka The second phase of the Lok Sabha Election 2024 is underway, including the constituencies of Bengaluru - Bangalore South, Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, and Bangalore Rural. Some big names are in the fray this time, such as Tejasvi Surya, DK Suresh, Soumya Reddy, MV Rajeev Gowda, Shobha Karandlaje, and more. It'll be interesting to see if BJP can secure victory once again in these seats or if there will be a change in fortunes. Watch full video for an in-depth analysis.