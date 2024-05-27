Delhi Hospital Fire: Delhi Children's Hospital Owner Arrested After 7 Newborns Killed In Fire

Dr. Naveen Khichi, the owner of New Born Baby Care Hospital, has been on the run since a fire claimed the lives of seven newborns. He operates several other hospitals in Delhi, according to police statements. The fire department reported damage to nearby structures caused by exploding oxygen cylinders. Firefighters faced difficulties during the rescue operation due to narrow lanes and overhead wires. A fire department official highlighted challenges, including water scarcity and low-hanging electrical wires.