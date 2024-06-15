Before release of his debut series Stardom, Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan wins international award for...

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is soon going to make his directorial debut with the series Stardom. But before his OTT show comes out, Aryan has another major reason to celebrate as he has won gold medal in the International Spirits Challenge 2024 for D'YAVOL Inception, the scotch whisky produced by his brand D'YAVOL Luxury Collective, which he has co-founded with his superstar dad Shah Rukh, Bunty Singh and Leti Blagoeva.

D'YAVOL Inception has won the gold medal in the sub category of Blended Malts - Own label within the category Scotch Whisky. A total of 924 awards has been announced by the International Spirits Challenge 2024 under different categories such as Scotch Whisky, World Whisky, Irish Whiskey, American/Canadian Whiskey, and more.

Sharing the news on his Instagram, Aryan wrote, "Thousands of entries from over 70 countries, and the gold goes to D’YAVOL INCEPTION. So proud to have received this prestigious award at the International Spirits Challenge for our first ever whisky."

Feeling proud of his son, Shah Rukh said in a statement, "I'm thrilled to see the D'YAVOL Luxury Collective receiving accolades from our patrons. This gold medal is the result of all the hard work and passion of the whole team, and I’m sure it’s the first of many to come."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aryan has finished shooting his directorial debut Stardom, backed by Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan-owned Red Chillies Entertainment. The release date of the show hasn't been announced yet.

