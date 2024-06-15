8 Naxalites, 1 jawan killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh's Abujhmad

At least eight Naxalites have been killed in an encounter that broke out between Naxalites and security forces in the forests of Abujhmad in the Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, officials said on Saturday.

According to officials, the encounter between Naxalites and security forces has been underway for the past two days.

"One jawan lost his life in the line of duty, whereas two have sustained injuries," they said.

According to officials, Narayanpur-Kondagaon-Kanker-Dantewada District Reserve Guards (DRG), Special Task Forces (STF), and Indo-Tibetan Border Police's (ITBP) 53rd Battalion are involved in the operation.

Officials believe that a large number of other Naxalites have also been injured in the encounter. The security forces have launched a search operation in the area.

The encounter broke out in Kutul, Farashbeda and Kodtameda areas of the Abujhmad forests.

Earlier, on June 8, six Naxalites were killed in an encounter that broke out with security forces at Chhattisgarh's Bastar on Friday.

The encounter broke out between the police forces and the People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PGLA) Military Company No. 6.

Among the dead Naxalites, one People's Party Committee Member, one Deputy Commander, two party members of Company No. 6, and an Area Committee Member of Bayanar Area were included.

The joint inter-district anti-Naxal operation was conducted in the Amdai Area Committee area of East Bastar Division.

