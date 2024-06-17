Meet man, former govt employee, who co-founded Rs 617000 crore company, he was Narayana Murthy's...

Notwithstanding the attraction of stable government employment in India, some people decide to take a detour and undertake endeavors outside of the norm. One such legend is K Dinesh, who quit his government position to co-found Infosys, the tech behemoth that, as of January 3, 2024, has a market valuation of Rs 6,17,000 crore. Before entering the business world in 1981 with NR Narayana Murthy and other associates, Dinesh started his career in a government-run electric industry in Bengaluru.

Dinesh holds a PhD in literature from the Karnataka State Open University and a postgraduate degree in mathematics from Bangalore University. The 69-year-old, one of Infosys' seven co-founders, was crucial to the development of the business and spent 30 years on the board. He left the board with grace in 2011, opening the door for a new chapter.

Dinesh and his spouse Asha are also philanthropists; they founded the Ashraya Hastha Trust, which prioritizes agriculture, animal welfare, healthcare, and education. As of January 3, 2024, Dinesh has an estimated net worth of Rs 19,980 crore, according to Forbes. Beyond his co-founding role, Dinesh made significant contributions to Infosys as Chairman of Infosys Technologies Australia, where he oversaw the organization's Quality, Information Systems, and Communication Design Group units. Following his career in the corporate world, Dinesh and his spouse have committed their time to charitable work.