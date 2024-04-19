How Chhattisgarhs Biggest Anti-Maoist Operation Was Carried Out | Kanker Naxalites Encounter

At least 29 Maoists were killed in a gunfight with security forces deep in the forests of Kanker district in southern Chhattisgarh on Tuesday (April 16), days before voting for Lok Sabha seats in the region. The operation is among the biggest successes for security forces in a single operation against Maoists