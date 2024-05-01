Twitter
Rae Bareli Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

On May 20, the fifth phase of the polls will take place, during which the Rae Bareli constituency, one of the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, will cast its vote.

Ritik Raj

May 01, 2024

The polls will be conducted in seven phases, commencing from April 19 and concluding on June 1. The results of the elections will be declared on June 4. On May 20, the fifth phase of the polls will take place, during which the Rae Bareli constituency, one of the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, will cast its vote. It is also pertinent to mention that the counting of votes for the Rae Bareli constituency will take place on June 4 along with the results of the general elections. The previous Lok Sabha election held in 2019, the voter turnout for the Rae Bareli constituency was 959022.

Rae Bareli Lok Sabha Election 2024 Candidates List

The competition for the Rae Bareli Constituency Lok Sabha seat is intensifying as we prepare for the 2024 election. While some political parties released their lists of candidates prior to the polls, others did so as the election moved through its various phases. The list of candidates will be updated as soon as they are made public.

Rae Bareli Lok Sabha Election past results

In the Lok Sabha elections of 2019, Sonia Gandhi from INC emerged victorious from the Rae Bareli constituency with a total of 534918 votes. Similarly, in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Sonia Gandhi from INC won from the Rae Bareli constituency securing 526434 votes. 

