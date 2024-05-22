Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Google’s parent firm net income soared by 615% in a decade, per second it earns whopping...

Maya Tata, Leah Tata, Neville Tata: Know educational qualifications of Tata Group's likely heirs, they are Ratan Tata's

Ratan Tata brings young family members to run philanthropic giant, appoints Leah Tata, Maya Tata as…

Weather update: IMD issues heatwave warning for Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and other states; full list here

Meet singing sensation, who wanted to be actress, left acting after flop debut; one song made her star, is now...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Maya Tata, Leah Tata, Neville Tata: Know educational qualifications of Tata Group's likely heirs, they are Ratan Tata's

Ratan Tata brings young family members to run philanthropic giant, appoints Leah Tata, Maya Tata as…

Sanjay Leela Bhansali defends Heeramandi against criticism for glorification of courtesans: 'I cannot understand...'

10 glittering images of stars captured by NASA

How did Moses influence Israel and Judaism in 1500 BC?

9 Indian influencers who walked red carpet at Cannes 2024

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

AI models show bikini style for perfect beach holiday this summer

Laapataa Ladies actress Chhaya Kadam ditches designer clothes, wears late mother's saree, nose ring on Cannes red carpet

Urvashi Rautela mesmerises in blue celestial gown, her dancing fish necklace steals the limelight at Cannes 2024

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Why Is Asaduddin Owaisi Missing From Action? | AIMIM | Hyderabad |LS Polls

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Will Congress Be Able To Win In Amethi And Raebareli? | Rahul Gandhi

Lok Sabha Election 2024: 79% Of India Has Voted: Who Is Ahead, BJP Or Congress? | NDA Vs INDIA

Meet singing sensation, who wanted to be actress, left acting after flop debut; one song made her star, is now...

Sanjay Leela Bhansali defends Heeramandi against criticism for glorification of courtesans: 'I cannot understand...'

Not Rani, Kajol, Aishwarya, Deepika, Katrina; this is the only actress directed by both Yash Chopra and Aditya Chopra

HomeBusiness

Business

Google’s parent firm net income soared by 615% in a decade, per second it earns whopping...

According to data presented by AltIndex.com, Google’s parent firm net income soared by 615 per cent in a decade, 8 times more than Apple’s and twice as much as Microsoft’s.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : May 22, 2024, 07:21 AM IST

article-main
Google
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

After seeing its net profit drop by almost 35 per cent in 2022 due to inflation and advertisers’ pullbacks, Google’s parent, Alphabet, has been on a trajectory of growth for the past year and a half, earning $3,042 (nearly Rs 2,53,444) per second in the year’s first quarter (Q1), or 43 per cent more than in 2023, as per a report on Tuesday.

According to data presented by AltIndex.com, Google’s parent firm net income soared by 615 per cent in a decade, 8 times more than Apple’s and twice as much as Microsoft’s.

“In 2023 alone, Google laid off around 12,000 people or 6 per cent of its global workforce, and the layoffs continued this year. Although the company spent over $2.1 billion on severance and other expenses caused by the massive wave of job cuts, its revenue, and net income still significantly increased and hit an all-time high this year,” the report noted.

As per Statista and the official company data, Alphabet’s net income for the three months ending March 31, 2024, was $23.6 billion, 57 per cent more than in the same period a year before.

In addition to witnessing its net income hit an all-time high, Google’s parent company added $430 billion to its stock value year-to-date, the report mentioned.

Alphabet’s market cap in January was $1.76 trillion. Since then, the figure has increased by 24 per cent and reached $2.19 trillion last week, which is 2 per cent more than Amazon’s stock price growth, twice as much as Microsoft’s growth, and only 5 per cent less than Meta’s growth over this period, according to the report.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi Traffic Police issues special advisory, check routes to avoid from 4 pm to 8 pm today

This actress had superstar father, uncle was famous Bollywood singer, is most famous for playing Amitabh Bachchan's..

This film had 5 lakh producers, gave boost to Rs 52000-crore company, now got Cannes screening 48 years after release

Salman Khan left Somy Ali and Sangeeta Bijlani heartbroken, claims Pradeep Rawat: 'He was not...'

Owl swallows snake in one go, viral video shocks internet

MORE

MOST VIEWED

AI models show bikini style for perfect beach holiday this summer

Laapataa Ladies actress Chhaya Kadam ditches designer clothes, wears late mother's saree, nose ring on Cannes red carpet

Urvashi Rautela mesmerises in blue celestial gown, her dancing fish necklace steals the limelight at Cannes 2024

Kiara Advani attends Women In Cinema Gala in dramatic ensemble, netizens say 'who designs these hideous dresses'

Influencer Diipa Büller-Khosla looks 'drop dead gorgeous' in metallic structured dress at Cannes 2024

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement