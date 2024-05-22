Twitter
Maya Tata, Leah Tata, Neville Tata: Know educational qualifications of Tata Group's likely heirs, they are Ratan Tata's

Ratan Tata also mentors the younger Tata family members—Leah Tata, Maya Tata, and Neville Tata—who have been actively involved in various Tata Group businesses since 2022.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : May 22, 2024, 07:37 AM IST

Billionaire Ratan Tata is a prominent industrialist, philanthropist, and former Chairman of the Tata Group. Today, the Tata Group encompasses 30 companies across 10 sectors, with a combined market capitalisation of an impressive USD 382 billion (approximately Rs 31.6 lakh crore) as of 2024.

Ratan Tata now holds the title of Chairman Emeritus of the Tata Group, while Natarajan Chandrasekaran serves as the Chairman and Managing Director. Ratan Tata also mentors the younger Tata family members—Leah Tata, Maya Tata, and Neville Tata—who have been actively involved in various Tata Group businesses since 2022.

Let's get to know a little more about the three and their educational qualifications:

Leah Tata

Leah Tata is the eldest daughter of Ratan Tata's half-brother Noel Tata and Aloo Mistry, the sister of the late Cyrus Mistry, former Chairman of Tata Group. Aloo Mistry is the daughter of Pallonji Mistry, the founder and former Chairman of Shapoorji Pallonji Group. Leah has a Degree in Marketing from IE Business School in Madrid, Spain. She began her career as an Assistant Sales Manager at Taj Hotels Resorts & Palaces and now works as a manager at The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL), which manages the iconic Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai.

Maya Tata

Maya Tata is the younger daughter of Noel Tata and Aloo Mistry. She graduated from the University of Warwick in Coventry, England, and Bayes Business School in London. She started her career at Tata Opportunities Fund as a portfolio manager and investor relations representative. Maya also oversaw the launch of the Tata Neu application.

Neville Tata

Neville Tata, the youngest son of Noel Tata and Aloo Mistry, is also a graduate of Bayes Business School. He currently assists his father in managing Trent, the Tata Group's retail company, which operates brands such as Westside, Zudio and Utsa, and joint ventures like Zara and Star Bazaar.

