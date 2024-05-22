Twitter
Bollywood

Meet Salman's co-star, who became star with blockbuster debut, then quit films after flops; now lives in US, he's...

This actor, who gave Rs 900-crore blockbuster, quit films after flops. He now lives in US.

Riya Sharma

Updated : May 22, 2024, 08:07 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Neel Tyagi's still from Sanam Re (Image: Screengrab)
Many actors like Harshaali Malhotra, Zaira Wasim, and others, who attained fame at a young age, later left films and are now living a life away from the glamour world. Another such actor, who worked with Salman Khan, Yami Gautam, Rishi Kapoor, and others, is now living a life away from the entertainment industry in the US. 

The actor we are talking about made his Bollywood debut alongside Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor and became an overnight star with the film. However, after this, he worked in 2-3 films and left the industry. He is none other than Neel Tyagi (Deepu from Bajrangi Bhaijaan). 

Remember the small kid Deepu in Bajrangi Bhaijaan, who stole the limelight with his fun, sarcastic character? Well, he is now all grown up. Neel Tyagi made his debut with Bajrangi Bhaijaan which went on to be a blockbuster. The film starring Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Harshaali Malhotra, collected Rs 900 crore worldwide at the box office. The film made Neel a star at a very young age. 

He then went on to star in Badlapur as Varun Dhawan and Yami Gautam’s son, but the film was an average grosser at the box office. His next two films, Sanam Re starring Yami Gautam and Pulkit Samrat, where he plays the role of young Pulkit, also flopped at the box office. He also starred in Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Shaandaar which was a commercial failure. After this, the actor left films. 

Neel is not quite active on social media and has only 2 thousand followers on Instagram. His Instagram account reveals that the actor is now settled in the US. In the year 2023, Neil Tyagi posted and wrote that now he is studying in a school in Atlanta.

Not only this, Neel also won some competitions held under the Naval Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (NJROTC) this year and also shared pictures with the trophy. Apart from some films, Neel Tyagi has also been a part of 99 songs and 95 ads. The actor has not revealed his plans of joining the film industry again.

