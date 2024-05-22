Meet singing sensation, who wanted to be actress, left acting after flop debut; one song made her star, is now...

This singer, who was rejected by Indian Idol, later became a singing sensation and won National Award.

Many Bollywood singers like Arijit Singh, Neha Kakkar, and others started their careers with Indian Idol and even though some didn't win the title, they became superstars. Another such singer, who wanted to be an actress, became a singing sensation.

The singer we are talking about started their career as a child actress and later was eliminated from Indian Idol at the 9th spot. However, one song changed her life and made her a singing sensation. She is none other than Monali Thakur.

Monali Thakur appeared in a Bengali television show, Aalokito ek Indu, in which she played the lead role of Indubala. She made her acting debut with Bengali film and later at the age of 14, she sang the first song of her career in the film Chena Chena under the musical direction of Anupam Dutta and penned by Pulak Bandyopadhyay. She also recorded the song Choi Choi Choi Tipi Tipi which won her first award for Best Playback Singer.

Monali then participated in Indian Idol and rose to fame even though she was eliminated in the 9th position. She had to struggle even after Indian Idol to get a strong foothold in the music industry. She then got an offer from music director Pritam Chakraborty to sing two songs for the Bollywood film Race in 2008 – Khwab Dekhe and Zara Zara Touch Me which changed her life and made her a star. Zara Zara Touch Me became one of the biggest chartbusters of that year.

After this, there was no looking back. She went on to sing songs like Tu Mohabbat, Dilruba Ke Jalwe, Haal-e-dil from Buddha Hoga Tera Baap, and more. She also sang the hit track Moh Moh Ke Dhage for the film Dum Laga Ke Haisha which won her the National Award for Best Singer.

In 2013, Monali decided to try her luck in Bollywood films and made her debut with the film Lakshmi which flopped at the box office. However, her performance grabbed attention. Despite this, she didn't star in any of the films for 11 years except for some cameo in PK and Secret Superstar. She recently made her comeback as an actress in the film Dukaan which was again a flop at the box office.

Monali Thakur is one of the most popular singers in Bollywood, who has given hits like Sawar Loon from Lootera, Raghupati Raghav from Krrish 3, and more. According to reports she charges Rs 10-15 lakhs per song and is one of the highest-paid singers in the industry.

