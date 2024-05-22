Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Google’s parent firm net income soared by 615% in a decade, per second it earns whopping...

Maya Tata, Leah Tata, Neville Tata: Know educational qualifications of Tata Group's likely heirs, they are Ratan Tata's

Ratan Tata brings young family members to run philanthropic giant, appoints Leah Tata, Maya Tata as…

Weather update: IMD issues heatwave warning for Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and other states; full list here

Meet singing sensation, who wanted to be actress, left acting after flop debut; one song made her star, is now...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Maya Tata, Leah Tata, Neville Tata: Know educational qualifications of Tata Group's likely heirs, they are Ratan Tata's

Ratan Tata brings young family members to run philanthropic giant, appoints Leah Tata, Maya Tata as…

Sanjay Leela Bhansali defends Heeramandi against criticism for glorification of courtesans: 'I cannot understand...'

10 glittering images of stars captured by NASA

How did Moses influence Israel and Judaism in 1500 BC?

9 Indian influencers who walked red carpet at Cannes 2024

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

AI models show bikini style for perfect beach holiday this summer

Laapataa Ladies actress Chhaya Kadam ditches designer clothes, wears late mother's saree, nose ring on Cannes red carpet

Urvashi Rautela mesmerises in blue celestial gown, her dancing fish necklace steals the limelight at Cannes 2024

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Why Is Asaduddin Owaisi Missing From Action? | AIMIM | Hyderabad |LS Polls

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Will Congress Be Able To Win In Amethi And Raebareli? | Rahul Gandhi

Lok Sabha Election 2024: 79% Of India Has Voted: Who Is Ahead, BJP Or Congress? | NDA Vs INDIA

Meet singing sensation, who wanted to be actress, left acting after flop debut; one song made her star, is now...

Sanjay Leela Bhansali defends Heeramandi against criticism for glorification of courtesans: 'I cannot understand...'

Not Rani, Kajol, Aishwarya, Deepika, Katrina; this is the only actress directed by both Yash Chopra and Aditya Chopra

HomeBusiness

Business

Ratan Tata brings young family members to run philanthropic giant, appoints Leah Tata, Maya Tata as…

Ratan Tata and his brothers Jimmy Tata and Noel Tata were already in the boards of several entities under the Tata Trusts and now, the chairman emeritus has brought in the young Tata blood to take the organisation forward.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : May 22, 2024, 06:55 AM IST

article-main
Leah Tata, Ratan Tata and Maya Tata
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Ratan Tata is one of the most celebrated billionaires in India. Known for his hard work, wisdom and generous donations, Ratan Tata is the chairman of Tata Trusts which is one of the biggest philanthropic organisations in the country. Ratan Tata and his brothers Jimmy Tata and Noel Tata were already in the boards of several entities under the Tata Trusts and now, the chairman emeritus has brought in the young Tata blood to take the organisation forward. As per a report by Times of India, Ratan Tata has approved the appointment of Leah Tata, Maya Tata and Neville Tata as trustees of Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Sir Ratan Tata Trust, which are the primary entities under the Tata Trusts. In total, the Tata family’s younger generation now sits in the board of five philanthropic entities.

For those who are unaware, Leah, Maya and Nevilla are kids of Ratan Tata’s step-brother Noel Tata. The report suggests that involvement of the millennial generation in their Trusts will help them to prepare for more promising roles and substantial responsibilities within the broader Tata ecosystem. Leah, Maya and Neville can potentially join the board positions in operating companies. The trio has been holding managerial positions in various Tata operating companies.

Until now, seasoned veterans typically held trusteeships under the Tata Trusts and these new appointments mark a shift at century old Trust. This is also the first time that six members of the Tata family are actively engaged with the Trusts. While Noel Tata is associated with Sir Dorabji Tata Trust, Sir Ratan Tata Trust, JN Tata Endowment, and Bai Hirabai JN Tata Navsari Charitable, Ratan Tata’s younger brother is a board member of Sir Ratan Tata Trust, Bai Hirabai J N Tata Navsari Charitable Institution, and Sarvajanik Seva Trust.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi Traffic Police issues special advisory, check routes to avoid from 4 pm to 8 pm today

This actress had superstar father, uncle was famous Bollywood singer, is most famous for playing Amitabh Bachchan's..

This film had 5 lakh producers, gave boost to Rs 52000-crore company, now got Cannes screening 48 years after release

Salman Khan left Somy Ali and Sangeeta Bijlani heartbroken, claims Pradeep Rawat: 'He was not...'

Owl swallows snake in one go, viral video shocks internet

MORE

MOST VIEWED

AI models show bikini style for perfect beach holiday this summer

Laapataa Ladies actress Chhaya Kadam ditches designer clothes, wears late mother's saree, nose ring on Cannes red carpet

Urvashi Rautela mesmerises in blue celestial gown, her dancing fish necklace steals the limelight at Cannes 2024

Kiara Advani attends Women In Cinema Gala in dramatic ensemble, netizens say 'who designs these hideous dresses'

Influencer Diipa Büller-Khosla looks 'drop dead gorgeous' in metallic structured dress at Cannes 2024

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement