Ratan Tata brings young family members to run philanthropic giant, appoints Leah Tata, Maya Tata as…

Ratan Tata and his brothers Jimmy Tata and Noel Tata were already in the boards of several entities under the Tata Trusts and now, the chairman emeritus has brought in the young Tata blood to take the organisation forward.

Ratan Tata is one of the most celebrated billionaires in India. Known for his hard work, wisdom and generous donations, Ratan Tata is the chairman of Tata Trusts which is one of the biggest philanthropic organisations in the country. Ratan Tata and his brothers Jimmy Tata and Noel Tata were already in the boards of several entities under the Tata Trusts and now, the chairman emeritus has brought in the young Tata blood to take the organisation forward. As per a report by Times of India, Ratan Tata has approved the appointment of Leah Tata, Maya Tata and Neville Tata as trustees of Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Sir Ratan Tata Trust, which are the primary entities under the Tata Trusts. In total, the Tata family’s younger generation now sits in the board of five philanthropic entities.

For those who are unaware, Leah, Maya and Nevilla are kids of Ratan Tata’s step-brother Noel Tata. The report suggests that involvement of the millennial generation in their Trusts will help them to prepare for more promising roles and substantial responsibilities within the broader Tata ecosystem. Leah, Maya and Neville can potentially join the board positions in operating companies. The trio has been holding managerial positions in various Tata operating companies.

Until now, seasoned veterans typically held trusteeships under the Tata Trusts and these new appointments mark a shift at century old Trust. This is also the first time that six members of the Tata family are actively engaged with the Trusts. While Noel Tata is associated with Sir Dorabji Tata Trust, Sir Ratan Tata Trust, JN Tata Endowment, and Bai Hirabai JN Tata Navsari Charitable, Ratan Tata’s younger brother is a board member of Sir Ratan Tata Trust, Bai Hirabai J N Tata Navsari Charitable Institution, and Sarvajanik Seva Trust.