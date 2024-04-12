Another Setback For Delhi CM, Vigilance Department Sacks Bibhav Kumar As Private Secretary | AAP

Vigilance Department terminates Bibhav Kumar as CM Kejirwal’s private secretary. On April 11, the Vigilance dept. terminated Bibhav Kumar's services, declaring his appointment as CM's private secretary illegal. The move comes days after Kejriwal moved to the SC after the Delhi HC deemed his arrest 'legal'. Notably, Bibhav was questioned by ED this week on Monday (April 8). The order was issued by Special Secretary (Vigilance) YVVJ Rajasekhar, stating that Bibhav's services were terminated with immediate effect.