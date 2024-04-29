Meet IAS officer who is IIM grad, left bank job to crack UPSC exam, secured AIR...

In this article, we will learn about the success story of Divyanshu Chaudhary, who achieved All India Rank 30 in the UPSC Civil Services 2020.

Becoming an IAS or IPS officer is a cherished dream for many, even among those already in secure full-time jobs. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam is one of the nation's most esteemed tests and being successful in this exam may come swiftly for some while others may have to persevere through multiple attempts.

In this article, we will learn about the success story of Divyanshu Choudhary, who achieved All India Rank 30 in the UPSC Civil Services 2020. Despite holding a stable bank job, Divyanshu felt a strong calling towards the UPSC. With a well-thought-out strategy, he tasted success on his second attempt.

Hailing from Jaipur, Divyanshu completed his schooling there. He then pursued a B.Tech in Electrical and Electronics Engineering, and later obtained an MBA from IIM Kolkata before joining the banking sector. After a year in banking, he decided to prepare for the UPSC exams and relocated to Delhi.

Divyanshu's approach was methodical. Initially opting for mathematics as his optional subject due to its scoring potential, he relied on Internet resources rather than traditional coaching materials. He dedicated himself to thorough revision and completed 80 to 100 mock test papers. Understanding the importance of excelling in the preliminary stage to boost confidence, he prioritized thorough preparation for this phase.

According to him, consistent revision and regular writing practice are pivotal for cracking the UPSC exams successfully.