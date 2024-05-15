Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

DNA TV Show: Is protest against Pakistan govt in PoK a good sign for India?

Watch: Kareena Kapoor, Sharmila Tagore dance around Pataudi Palace in new video; fans call them 'evergreen beauties'

Ravi Shastri to succeed Rahul Dravid as Team India head coach? Here's what we know

This box office bomb was sequel to superhit, director never made another film again, it has 0% rating on...

Janhvi Kapoor reveals she dislocated both shoulders during Mr & Mrs Mahi, hopes film will honour MS Dhoni's philosophy

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA TV Show: Is protest against Pakistan govt in PoK a good sign for India?

SRH vs GT IPL 2024 Live Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad eye playoffs spot as they face Gujarat Titans

This box office bomb was sequel to superhit, director never made another film again, it has 0% rating on...

8 foods that have more calcium than milk

Indian captains with most defeats in IPL

6 Bollywood films that have won at Cannes Film Festival

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ananya Panday stuns in unseen bikini pictures in first post amid breakup reports, fans call it 'Aditya Roy Kapur's loss'

Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

CBSE 12th Results 2024 Declared: 87.98% Students Pass, Trivandrum Remains Top Performer

Sushil Kumar Modi Dies: Former Bihar Deputy CM And BJP MP Passes Away At 72

CBSE Class 10 Results 2024 Out: 93.6% Students Pass Board Exam, Girls Outperform Boys

This box office bomb was sequel to superhit, director never made another film again, it has 0% rating on...

Kangana Ranaut's Emergency gets postponed for second time, makers reveal reason: 'As she prioritises...'

Aamir Khan never worked with this director after their blockbuster, felt 'betrayed' when filmmaker called him...

HomeCricket

Cricket

Ravi Shastri to succeed Rahul Dravid as Team India head coach? Here's what we know

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has released an advertisement inviting applications for the position for the upcoming three-year term.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 15, 2024, 10:26 PM IST

article-main
File Photo
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The landscape of Indian cricket is set to undergo a significant transformation following the conclusion of the T20 World Cup in 2024. Rahul Dravid's tenure as the head coach of Team India will soon come to a close, following a six-month extension granted to him after the 2023 ODI World Cup. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has released an advertisement inviting applications for the position for the upcoming three-year term.

Dravid took over the reins from Ravi Shastri as the head coach of Team India. Shastri had a successful tenure, particularly during Virat Kohli's captaincy, which included a historic series win in Australia with a thrilling victory at the Gabba. However, Shastri is not eligible to return and replace Dravid.

Ravi Shastri meets most of the qualifications required to be considered for the role of head coach of the Indian team. With over 30 Tests and 50 ODIs under his belt, as well as experience coaching the national team for a minimum of three years, Shastri has a strong resume. However, his age is a significant factor that disqualifies him from consideration.

As per the eligibility criteria outlined in the BCCI application, individuals interested in applying for the position of Head Coach of Team India must be under the age of 60. Ravi Shastri, born on May 27, 1962, has surpassed this age limit and is currently 61 years old. Therefore, Shastri is ineligible to apply for the role of India's head coach to succeed Rahul Dravid.

According to a report from Sportstar, Rahul Dravid was approached to take on the role of head coach for the India test team at the request of Rohit Sharma. However, Dravid declined the offer, leading the BCCI to search for a different candidate for the white ball team.

Many had anticipated that VVS Laxman, the current head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA), would succeed Dravid as the next head coach of India. However, reports suggest that the BCCI is currently not considering any changes to the NCA's structure.

In a report by The Indian Express, Stephen Fleming has emerged as a top contender for the head coach position, with Ricky Ponting also being considered as a potential replacement for Dravid, as reported by Revsports. However, both Fleming and Ponting have shown reluctance due to the challenges of taking on a full-time role outside of their home countries.

Also read| Neeraj Chopra wins gold in Federation Cup 2024 javelin throw event after registering...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Several Delhi hospitals get bomb threat emails, search operation underway

Apple partners up with Google against unwanted tracker, users will be alerted if…

CBSE Class 10 Result 2024 DECLARED, here's direct link, how to check

Meet India's musical genius, first child superstar who even Jagjit Singh was fan of, was murdered at 14 due to..

Panchayat season 3 trailer: Jitendra Kumar returns as sachiv, Neena, Raghubir get embroiled in new political tussle

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ananya Panday stuns in unseen bikini pictures in first post amid breakup reports, fans call it 'Aditya Roy Kapur's loss'

Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

Rocky Aur Rani's Golu aka Anjali Anand shocks fans with drastic weight loss without gym, says fitness secret is...

In pics: Ram Charan gets mobbed by fans during his visit to Pithapuram for ‘indirect campaign’ for uncle Pawan Kalyan

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement