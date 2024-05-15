Ravi Shastri to succeed Rahul Dravid as Team India head coach? Here's what we know

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has released an advertisement inviting applications for the position for the upcoming three-year term.

The landscape of Indian cricket is set to undergo a significant transformation following the conclusion of the T20 World Cup in 2024. Rahul Dravid's tenure as the head coach of Team India will soon come to a close, following a six-month extension granted to him after the 2023 ODI World Cup. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has released an advertisement inviting applications for the position for the upcoming three-year term.

Dravid took over the reins from Ravi Shastri as the head coach of Team India. Shastri had a successful tenure, particularly during Virat Kohli's captaincy, which included a historic series win in Australia with a thrilling victory at the Gabba. However, Shastri is not eligible to return and replace Dravid.

Ravi Shastri meets most of the qualifications required to be considered for the role of head coach of the Indian team. With over 30 Tests and 50 ODIs under his belt, as well as experience coaching the national team for a minimum of three years, Shastri has a strong resume. However, his age is a significant factor that disqualifies him from consideration.

As per the eligibility criteria outlined in the BCCI application, individuals interested in applying for the position of Head Coach of Team India must be under the age of 60. Ravi Shastri, born on May 27, 1962, has surpassed this age limit and is currently 61 years old. Therefore, Shastri is ineligible to apply for the role of India's head coach to succeed Rahul Dravid.

According to a report from Sportstar, Rahul Dravid was approached to take on the role of head coach for the India test team at the request of Rohit Sharma. However, Dravid declined the offer, leading the BCCI to search for a different candidate for the white ball team.

Many had anticipated that VVS Laxman, the current head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA), would succeed Dravid as the next head coach of India. However, reports suggest that the BCCI is currently not considering any changes to the NCA's structure.

In a report by The Indian Express, Stephen Fleming has emerged as a top contender for the head coach position, with Ricky Ponting also being considered as a potential replacement for Dravid, as reported by Revsports. However, both Fleming and Ponting have shown reluctance due to the challenges of taking on a full-time role outside of their home countries.

Also read| Neeraj Chopra wins gold in Federation Cup 2024 javelin throw event after registering...