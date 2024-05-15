Twitter
IPL 2024: Sam Curran's fifty powers Punjab Kings to 5-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals

The Punjab bowlers, including Harshal Patel, Sam Curran, and Rahul Chahar, were in top form, each taking 2 wickets to restrict Rajasthan's scoring opportunities.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 15, 2024, 11:25 PM IST

article-main
Courtesy: X @IPL
Punjab Kings skipper, Sam Curran, delivered an outstanding performance with a score of 63 runs, leading his team to a victory over the already qualified Rajasthan Royals by 5 wickets at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday. This win has left Rajasthan's position in the Top 2 uncertain, with Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings closely trailing behind, vying for a chance to secure a spot in the top two positions.

Riyan Parag was the top scorer for Rajasthan Royals with 48 runs, but the team struggled to maintain momentum, losing wickets at regular intervals and posting a below-par score of 144/9 against the Punjab Kings. The Punjab bowlers, including Harshal Patel, Sam Curran, and Rahul Chahar, were in top form, each taking 2 wickets to restrict Rajasthan's scoring opportunities.

In a strategic move, Rajasthan Royals won the toss and chose to bat first against the Punjab Kings. Both teams made some changes to their lineups, with Tom Kohler-Cadmore stepping in for Jos Buttler and Donovan Ferreira serving as an Impact substitute for Rajasthan. For Punjab, Nathan Ellis replaced Kagiso Rabada, and Harpreet Brar made a return to the team.

Advertisement