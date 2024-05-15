SRH vs GT IPL 2024 Live Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad eye playoffs spot as they face Gujarat Titans

Follow live score from match 66 of TATA IPL 2024 between SRH and GT here.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will be aiming to secure a spot in the playoffs as they prepare to face off against Gujarat Titans in the 66th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. As the league stages draw to a close, SRH must secure victories in their remaining two matches to solidify a top-four finish in the points table.

In their previous game, Sunrisers Hyderabad achieved a remarkable 10-wicket victory over Gujarat Titans. Hyderabad successfully chased down a target of 166 runs in just 9.4 overs, marking their seventh win of the season and currently placing them in fourth position in the points table.

Unfortunately, Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans saw their hopes of playoff qualification dashed due to a rain-affected match against Kolkata Knight Riders. Despite this setback, Gujarat had emerged victorious in their earlier encounter against Hyderabad this season and will be eager to claim a consolation win in their final game of the season.