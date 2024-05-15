SRH vs GT IPL 2024 Live Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad eye playoffs spot as they face Gujarat Titans

Cricket
Follow live score from match 66 of TATA IPL 2024 between SRH and GT here.
Sunrisers Hyderabad will be aiming to secure a spot in the playoffs as they prepare to face off against Gujarat Titans in the 66th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. As the league stages draw to a close, SRH must secure victories in their remaining two matches to solidify a top-four finish in the points table.
In their previous game, Sunrisers Hyderabad achieved a remarkable 10-wicket victory over Gujarat Titans. Hyderabad successfully chased down a target of 166 runs in just 9.4 overs, marking their seventh win of the season and currently placing them in fourth position in the points table.
Unfortunately, Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans saw their hopes of playoff qualification dashed due to a rain-affected match against Kolkata Knight Riders. Despite this setback, Gujarat had emerged victorious in their earlier encounter against Hyderabad this season and will be eager to claim a consolation win in their final game of the season.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Mayank Agarwal, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Mayank Markande, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh
Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Shahrukh Khan, Matthew Wade(w), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, Sandeep Warrier, Abhinav Manohar, Sharath BR, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Joshua Little, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Spencer Johnson, Azmatullah Omarzai, Manav Suthar, Sushant Mishra