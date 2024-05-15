DNA TV Show: Is protest against Pakistan govt in PoK a good sign for India?

The people of PoK have been demanding facilities like Kashmir, but the Pakistan government made them dependent even for two meals.

Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) has been on the boil for the last five days. The people of PoK are fed up with Pakistan's oppression, inflation and misery. The situation is so grave that the people of PoK and the Pakistani Army have become thirsty for each other's lives. There have been several rounds of violence between these two. So far, three civilians have been killed and many are injured by the bullets of the Pakistani Army.

One reason for this uproar in PoK is the prosperity of Kashmir (India). The people of PoK have been demanding facilities like Kashmir, but the Pakistan government made them dependent even for two meals. Hence, people have also started demanding a merger with India.

In the last few days, the Indian Prime Minister of India, Home Minister, Defence Minister and Foreign Minister have also given many statements regarding Pakistan and PoK. Home Minister Amit Shah is continuously saying that PoK is a part of India and will take it back. The question is whether something big is going to happen in PoK. Is the rebellion against the Pakistani government in PoK a good sign for India?

One Kashmir is happy, the other (PoK) is in a bad situation. This is the difference between India and Pakistan. The people of PoK have understood this difference, they want to separate from Pakistan. The current situation is a picture of that revolution. India knows that one day the people of PoK would like to join India. This is why India has always been committed to taking back PoK.

Pictures of the ongoing rebellion in Muzaffarabad are troubling the Pakistani government. For the last one and a half years, Pakistan has been struggling with rising inflation. Its inflation rate in 2023 was 25 per cent, which was the highest among 48 countries in Asia. At present, 1 kg wheat flour costs Rs 800 in Pakistan.

After the abrogation of Article 370, Pakistan stopped trade with India, due to which it is suffering the consequences. The plight of Pakistan is the reason for the anger of PoK. This is the reason why today the people of PoK are seeing benefits in India and losses in Pakistan.

