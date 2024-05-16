Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Why nomination of comedian Shyam Rangeela rejected in Varanasi

IPL 2024: Sam Curran's fifty powers Punjab Kings to 5-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals

DNA TV Show: Is protest against Pakistan govt in PoK a good sign for India?

Watch: Kareena Kapoor, Sharmila Tagore dance around Pataudi Palace in new video; fans call them 'evergreen beauties'

Ravi Shastri to succeed Rahul Dravid as Team India head coach? Here's what we know

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA TV Show: Is protest against Pakistan govt in PoK a good sign for India?

SRH vs GT IPL 2024 Live Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad eye playoffs spot as they face Gujarat Titans

This box office bomb was sequel to superhit, director never made another film again, it has 0% rating on...

What is the meaning of T in T-shirt

6 Bollywood directors accused of nepotism

8 foods that have more calcium than milk

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ananya Panday stuns in unseen bikini pictures in first post amid breakup reports, fans call it 'Aditya Roy Kapur's loss'

Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

CBSE 12th Results 2024 Declared: 87.98% Students Pass, Trivandrum Remains Top Performer

Sushil Kumar Modi Dies: Former Bihar Deputy CM And BJP MP Passes Away At 72

CBSE Class 10 Results 2024 Out: 93.6% Students Pass Board Exam, Girls Outperform Boys

Watch: Kareena Kapoor, Sharmila Tagore dance around Pataudi Palace in new video; fans call them 'evergreen beauties'

This box office bomb was sequel to superhit, director never made another film again, it has 0% rating on...

Kangana Ranaut's Emergency gets postponed for second time, makers reveal reason: 'As she prioritises...'

HomeIndia

India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Why nomination of comedian Shyam Rangeela rejected in Varanasi

Shyam Rangeela has shared a video on his X account and talked about his cancellation of nomination from Varanasi.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : May 16, 2024, 12:08 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Election Commission (EC) has rejected the affidavit of comedian Shyam Rangeela, who filed his nomination from Varanasi Lok Sabha seat as an Independent candidate against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Shyam had filed his nomination from Varanasi on Tuesday. According to the EC's website, out of 55 candidates, the forms of 38 nominees were rejected while the affidavits of 17 candidates, including PM Modi and Congress' Ajay Rai, were accepted. Now the comedian-mimic has shared a video on the development. In a video shared on X, Shyam explained why his nomination had been rejected, Shyam said that the DM informed him that he did not take the oath. Hence, his nomination was cancelled. Check out his video here:

 

 

Earlier in a separate video, Shyam said, "There was a lot of happiness yesterday, there was faith in democracy, but in 24 hours, just like there is excitement in a game, the Election Commission has made this election a game in Varanasi. My The nomination has been rejected. Why did you pretend in front of the people? Today the DM said that your documents were lacking."

The comedian-mimic had also alleged that he was prevented from submitting his nomination papers. Rangeela told reporters that despite his efforts to file his nomination since May 10, he was denied access to the district magistrate's office on the day Prime Minister Modi submitted his nomination papers. Rangeela gained fame for mimicking PM Modi and Congress President Rahul Gandhi on a comedy show. Varanasi will go to the polls in the seventh and final phase on June 1.

READ | DNA TV Show: Is protest against Pakistan govt in PoK a good sign for India?

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

SRH vs GT IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Meet man, born in India, moved to Pakistan, made Rs 41753 crore empire, donated over Rs 6900000, he was first…

DNA TV Show: Who is responsible for Mumbai hoarding collapse wherein 14 people killed? What has BMC said?

Janhvi Kapoor reveals she dislocated both shoulders during Mr & Mrs Mahi, hopes film will honour MS Dhoni's philosophy

Meet actress who made debut with Salman Khan, had super flop career, then got TB, now lives in chawl, runs..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ananya Panday stuns in unseen bikini pictures in first post amid breakup reports, fans call it 'Aditya Roy Kapur's loss'

Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

Rocky Aur Rani's Golu aka Anjali Anand shocks fans with drastic weight loss without gym, says fitness secret is...

In pics: Ram Charan gets mobbed by fans during his visit to Pithapuram for ‘indirect campaign’ for uncle Pawan Kalyan

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement