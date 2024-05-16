Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Why nomination of comedian Shyam Rangeela rejected in Varanasi

Shyam Rangeela has shared a video on his X account and talked about his cancellation of nomination from Varanasi.

The Election Commission (EC) has rejected the affidavit of comedian Shyam Rangeela, who filed his nomination from Varanasi Lok Sabha seat as an Independent candidate against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Shyam had filed his nomination from Varanasi on Tuesday. According to the EC's website, out of 55 candidates, the forms of 38 nominees were rejected while the affidavits of 17 candidates, including PM Modi and Congress' Ajay Rai, were accepted. Now the comedian-mimic has shared a video on the development. In a video shared on X, Shyam explained why his nomination had been rejected, Shyam said that the DM informed him that he did not take the oath. Hence, his nomination was cancelled. Check out his video here:

Earlier in a separate video, Shyam said, "There was a lot of happiness yesterday, there was faith in democracy, but in 24 hours, just like there is excitement in a game, the Election Commission has made this election a game in Varanasi. My The nomination has been rejected. Why did you pretend in front of the people? Today the DM said that your documents were lacking."

The comedian-mimic had also alleged that he was prevented from submitting his nomination papers. Rangeela told reporters that despite his efforts to file his nomination since May 10, he was denied access to the district magistrate's office on the day Prime Minister Modi submitted his nomination papers. Rangeela gained fame for mimicking PM Modi and Congress President Rahul Gandhi on a comedy show. Varanasi will go to the polls in the seventh and final phase on June 1.

