Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Mukesh Ambani, India’s richest man with over Rs 9603670000000 net worth, invites Pakistanis for…

You won't be able to board these trains from New Delhi Railway station, here's why

Meet IAS officer who is IIM grad, left bank job to crack UPSC exam, secured AIR...

Meet man, gets more than Rs 300 crore salary, accused of killing Google Search, he left Yahoo to…

Viral Video: 4 girls get into ugly fight on road, fly punches, pull hair; watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mukesh Ambani, India’s richest man with over Rs 9603670000000 net worth, invites Pakistanis for…

You won't be able to board these trains from New Delhi Railway station, here's why

Meet IAS officer who is IIM grad, left bank job to crack UPSC exam, secured AIR...

8 snacks that won't increase your cholesterol levels

Bollywood actors who are not eligible to vote in Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Which god is worshipped in Thailand?

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

Meet Ujjwal Nikam, BJP's New Candidate Who Replaced Poonam Mahajan I Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Ujjwal Nikam In BJP: Lawyer Who Fought 26/11 Case, Replaced Poonam Mahajan | Lok Sabha Election 2024

LSG vs RR Highlights: Sanju Samson Shines, Rajasthan Royals Won By 7 Wickets I IPL 2024 Match 44

Meet actor, wasted 20 years in alcohol addiction, lost blockbuster to Salman, cult classic saved career at 49, now he...

Justin Bieber breaks down in tears amid rumours of split with wife Hailey in new pictures; concerned fans react

This film on AI had 'bizarre' orgasm scene, angry hero walked out, heroine got panic attacks, film grossed Rs 320 crore

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man, gets more than Rs 300 crore salary, accused of killing Google Search, he left Yahoo to…

Prabhakar Raghavan takes care of Google Search, Assistant, Geo, Ads, Commerce and Payments products. Reports suggest that he received around Rs 300 crore salary from Google in 2022.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Apr 29, 2024, 09:05 AM IST

article-main
Prabhakar Raghavan
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Google is one of the most valuable tech companies in the world with a market cap of more than 2 trillion dollars. Although Google is currently involved in a range of businesses it is still popular as a search engine which is reportedly dying. As per a study by German academics, Google Search is getting worse. Google Search, one believed to be the gold standard of search engines, is reportedly losing when it comes to user experience due to more visibility of low-quality content due to poor optimization. Known podcaster and columnist Edward Zitron has accused an IIT graduate for killing Google Search. Although IIT graduates are known for their hard work, out of the box thinking and vision, Edward Zitron believes that one IIT graduate is a computer scientist class traitor who sided with the management consultancy sect. The IIT graduate that we are talking about is Prabhakar Raghavan. He is currently serving as the Senior Vice President at Google. He takes care of Google Search, Assistant, Geo, Ads, Commerce and Payments products. Reports suggest that he received around Rs 300 crore salary from Google in 2022.

Zitron believes that Prabhakar Raghavan led ads team was not interested in maintaining search quality and pushed to prioritize growth metrics. Born and brought up in Bhopal, Raghavan’s mother was a physics and math teacher. He did his schooling from Campion School and went to IIT Madras to secure a Bachelor of Technology degree. He also has a Ph.D. from the University of California, Berkeley in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science.

Prabhakar was leading Yahoo! Labs before he decided to quit to join Google. At Yahoo, he was responsible for search and ad ranking, as well as ad marketplace design, and later served as the company’s Chief Strategy Officer. He also served as CTO at Verity, and held various positions over the course of 14 years at IBM with a focus on algorithms, data mining and machine learning.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Sahil Khan to be arrested: Know why High Court rejects actor's plea in Mahadev betting app case

Viral video captures mama tiger and cubs' playful time in Ranthambore, watch

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani to host Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's second pre-wedding celebration in..

Meet woman whose father aspired for her to become IAS, cracked UPSC, studied for 11 hours a day, her AIR was…

Delhi: Fire breaks out at residential building in Rohini area, firefighter among 3 injured

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement