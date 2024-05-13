Meet star kid who competed with Shah Rukh, Salman, Hrithik; gave Rs 400-crore hit, still had no work after it, is now...

This actor was once an on-screen rival to the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Hrithik Roshan

A film that does a business of Rs 400 crore worldwide should do a lot of good for any actor’s career. If the said actor is the film’s primary antagonist, then the film’s success should propel his or her career, convention dictates. But a decade ago, one actor had the rude realisation that despite a Rs 400-crore hit under his belt, he was out of work for several months.

The star kid who was out of work after Rs 400-crore hit

Nikitin Dheer is the son of veteran actor Pankaj Dheer, best known for playing Karna in BR Chopra’s Mahabharat. Nikitin marked his acting debut in the 2008 film Jodhaa Akbar, in which he was one of the chief villains, going toe-to-toe against Hrithik Roshan, who played Emperor Akbar in the film. Over the next few years, Nikitin built a strong repertoire of films, working with Salman Khan in Ready and Dabangg 2, and Akshay Kumar in Housefull 3. But his biggest success came in 2013, when he played the villain Thangaballi in Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Chennai Express. The Rohit Shetty-directorial earned nearly Rs 400 crore worldwide and was Shah Rukh’s highest-grossing film at the time.

Nikitin Dheer with Shah Rukh and Deepika in Chennai Express

When Nikitin Dheer was out of work after Chennai Express

Chennai Express did wonders for the career of Deepika Padukone, the film’s female lead. Even Rohit Shetty solidified his position as a hitmaker. Shah Rukh was already a superstar. But Nikitin did not benefit much from the film’s success. In a recent interview, Nikitin revealed that for 11 months after the release of Chennai Express, he was jobless. He did not get any offer from Bollywood or south. Eventually, the dry run ended with the Telugu film Kanche, followed by a string of Bollywood releases.

Nikitin Dheer’s later career

Over the last few years, Nikitin has worked in big successful films like Sooryavanshi and Shershaah, and also appeared in box office bombs such as Antim and Cirkus. He will be next seen in a supporting role in the Kannada film Martin, which stars Dhruva Sarja. It is set to release in theatres this November.

