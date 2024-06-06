Twitter
NEET UG topper 2024: Meet boy who topped MBBS exam by securing 720 out of 720, he is Alakh Pandey's...

He is, in fact, among the 67 candidates who bagged the top spot with the perfect score.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Jun 06, 2024, 09:34 AM IST

    The National Testing Agency released the NEET UG 2024 results on June 4 on its official website, exams.nta.ac.in/NEET. Among those who emerged victorious is Tathahgat Awatar; he was one of the 67 candidates to secure the top rank with a perfect score. Clearing NEET UG in his third attempt with a perfect score was a dream come true for Tathagat Awatar.

    The 19-year-old, who is from Bihar's Madhubani district, scored 86 percent in Class 10 and 88 percent in Class 12. “I switched to Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) in Class 12 as that school was nearby,” he added.

    This was Tathagat’s third attempt. He first appeared in 2022, following his 12th board exam. After receiving 526 marks at that time, he decided to wait a year to reappear in NEET. Tathagat secured 611 marks on his second attempt.

    “I had decided to appear in NEET and become a doctor when I was in Class 9. After getting into Class 10, I attended a coaching near my home in Patna. However, my preparations were negligible since I was not taking it seriously – I was distracted,” Tathagat told Hindustan Times.

    “This continued till I was in Class 11. It was only after I got promoted to Class 12 that I gradually started to take my education seriously,” he added.

    An elated Tathagat said, “The result has made parents and teachers at my institution happy.”

    Tathagat shared that he had taken online coaching at Alakh Pandey's Physics Wallah Institute. “Last year's score was disappointing for me, but I never felt demotivated. I took to preparing at home with Physics Wallah's (PW) online classes for this year's NEET. My mother and father are both teachers, but I wanted to do something different and chose medicine. My goal was to prepare for the test as much as I could and be ready for the examination. PW's classes helped me with an integrated approach building my practice and confidence. And today, I can proudly say that online education can also get your AIR 1," ANI quoted Tathagat as saying.

    Talking about his dream college, He said "AIIMS New Delhi has always been my dream school. Reading about the preparation of NEET UG toppers and the institute approach of the nation's top institute inspired me. Even if I do not get into AIIMS, New Delhi, given the amount of students on this year's list of toppers, I am still glad that I scored a perfect 720 marks and am no less than them. If not AIIMS New Delhi, I'll most likely select AIIMS Jodhpur or AIIMS Bhopal," told Indian Express.

    NEET UG exam 2024 was conducted on May 5, 2024, and a total of 24,06,079 candidates registered for the examination, out of which 23,33,297 appeared.

