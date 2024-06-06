Twitter
Bollywood

Meet actress who worked with Salman, Shah Rukh, one mistake ruined her career, became monk, once called Aamir Khan..

Mamta Kulkarni was touted to be the next superstar but soon her life took a harsh turn when she was allegedly accused of as one of the suspects in a drug case.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Jun 06, 2024, 03:59 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Aamir Khan, known as Mr Perfectionist in Bollywood, is said to be a master of acting. He puts his heart and soul into every film he works in. Aamir, who gives his hundred percent to his character, has worked in many hit films and his co-stars have always admired his work. In the 90s, Aamir Khan's film 'Baazi' was released with Mamta Kulkarni. The film became a hit and during the shoot, Mamta Kulkarni also learned many nuances of acting from Aamir. However, today she has distanced herself from the film world. 

Mamta Kulkarni has worked with many superstars in her career including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and Govinda, among others.

In a recent interview, speaking about working with Aamir Khan, Mamta Kulkarni said, lauding her costar, "He is the most perfectionist, he is involved with every minute detail." 

Mamta further added that she adapted the quality of being complete in the exterior appearance of her character to feel that character from Aamir Khan. 

Mamta Kulkarni debuted in the film industry in 1992 with 'Tirangaa' opposite Raaj Kumar and Nana Patekar. She was touted to be the next superstar but soon her life took a harsh turn when she was allegedly accused of as one of the suspects in a drug case. Mamta Kulkarni's life changed drastically after reports of her marriage to international drug lord Vicky Goswami came out. In 2016, she was named as a co-accused in a Rs 2000-crore international drug racket but she has denied any charges against her.  

Mamta Kulkarni also had a fallout with Rajkumar Santoshi after the release of 'China Gate' which led to an additional drop in her career. 

In 2003, Mamta Kulkarni quit acting and chose to lead her life as a yogini. She now reportedly lives in Kenya away from the world of showbiz.

