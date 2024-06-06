Twitter
Education

Meet IIT graduate, Indian genius who made key space discoveries, he is Narayana Murthy's…

Shrinivas Kulkarni discovered the first millisecond pulsar while he was a graduate student.

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Jun 06, 2024, 07:54 AM IST

Meet IIT graduate, Indian genius who made key space discoveries, he is Narayana Murthy's…
Shrinivas Kulkarni
Narayana Murthy is one of the most popular IT billionaires in India with a massive net worth of Rs 35858 crore. He is the founder of Infosys, which is one of the biggest IT companies in India with a massive net worth of Rs 592000 crore. Narayana Murthy is often in the news for his statements and business announcements. He is known for his wisdom, sharp mind, and inspirational journey. It turns out the genius and zeal to do great runs in the family. Narayana Murthy’s wife Sudha Murty and kids Rohan Murty and Akshata Murty have made it big. Surprisingly, Narayana Murthy’s brother-in-law is also a well-recognised name in the scientific field and he has been awarded by key institutions across the globe. The man we are talking about is Shrinivas Kulkarni, he is IIT graduate Sudha Murty’s brother who made some key space discoveries.

Sudha Murty and his brother are among the four siblings. Their father was a surgeon who was based in Hubballi. After completing his schooling, Kulkarni came to Delhi to obtain his MS in applied physics from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT). After his graduation, he got his PhD from the University of California, Berkeley.

Shrinivas Kulkarni discovered the first millisecond pulsar while he was a graduate student. He is also credited as an important member in discovery of the first globular cluster pulsar in 1987. Apart from these, Kulkarni has made several important astronomical discoveries due to which he has got a range of prestigious awards.

Kulkarni has been the Jury Chair for the Infosys Prize for the discipline of Physical Sciences since 2009. The prize is awarded by the Infosys Foundation, whose founder is Kulkarni's brother-in-law, Narayana Murthy.

