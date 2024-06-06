Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

PM Modi 3.0: Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony likely on June 9

Meet IIT-JEE topper, scored 100 percentile in JEE Mains 2024, she is now planning to join...

J-K: Gulmarg's 'Jai Jai Shiv Shankar' song fame Shiv temple gutted in fire

Sonu Nigam Ayodhya tweet row: Twitter user reacts after being accused of impersonating singer, says 'lack of due...'

Do you know Hema Malini is not the Dream Girl star's real name? Her official name is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

PM Modi 3.0: Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony likely on June 9

Meet IIT-JEE topper, scored 100 percentile in JEE Mains 2024, she is now planning to join...

J-K: Gulmarg's 'Jai Jai Shiv Shankar' song fame Shiv temple gutted in fire

8 home remedies for acidity 

Jet vs Plane: What is the difference?

Batters with most 50s in T20 World Cup history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Story Behind Viral Pictures Of Nitish And Tejashwi Sitting Next To Each Other On A Plane

Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024: Which Party Has Won How Many Seats & Vote Share? NDA Vs INDIA

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Result Update: Did Inflation Hurt BJP Led NDA? | INDIA | CONGRESS

J-K: Gulmarg's 'Jai Jai Shiv Shankar' song fame Shiv temple gutted in fire

Nikitin Dheer calls working in Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai’s Jodhaa Akbar bad experience: ‘As an artist, I didn’t...'

Shekhar Suman slams Pakistani audience for critcising Heeramandi, calls them jealous: 'Lot of stupid people...'

HomeEducation

Education

Meet IIT-JEE topper, scored 100 percentile in JEE Mains 2024, she is now planning to join...

This time, just two of the 56 students in the JEE topper list 2024 are females — Shayna Sinha from Delhi and Sanvi Jain from Karnataka.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Jun 06, 2024, 02:51 PM IST

Meet IIT-JEE topper, scored 100 percentile in JEE Mains 2024, she is now planning to join...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The IIT JEE (Indian Institute of Technology – Joint Entrance Exam) is one of the toughest exams in the country and demands strategic planning, dedication, and a disciplined approach. The results of the JEE Mains 2024 session 2, the entrance test for admission to undergraduate engineering programs, were released by NTA on April 24. Among the girls. Sanvi Jain emerged as an all-India girls topper with AIR 34.

In an interview with JEE Nexus by Unacademy, Jain shared the challenges she faced while preparing for the exams. She said, "I had both ups and downs. Sometimes, I would not score well; then, I would have to see where I was going wrong in my concepts. Sometimes, I faced hardships while studying organic chemistry as it required me to memorise a lot. I did face some challenges, but I succeeded." 

Sanvi Jain, who hails from Bengaluru, wishes to follow in her father’s footsteps who is also an engineer. “I started my preparation from Class 9 but at that time I only wanted to crack some competitive exams. It was in Class 11 when I started solely focusing on JEE Main preparation. The journey has not been full of roses, there have also been some low points, but my family and teachers’ support kept me going,” she told Indian Express.

Many students alleged discrepancies in the exam and claimed that the difficulty level is getting tougher for JEE Main every year. "the competition is increasing since more students are appearing for the exam, but the difficulty level is not increasing," she added.

Sanvi wants to secure a seat in either IIT Bombay or IISc Bangalore but hasn’t finalised an engineering branch yet.

About 10,67,959 candidates took the exam, and 250,284 of them are now qualified to take the JEE (Advanced). 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Uganda register first-ever T20 World Cup win, Nsubuga and Shah shine against Papua New Guinea

Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala spotted at wine tasting session in Europe; netizens feel 'really bad' for Samantha

PAK vs USA T20 World Cup 2024: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Congress President Kharge unveils next course of action as INDIA Bloc crosses 230-mark

Karnataka Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results Live Updates: NDA is leading in 22 seats, Congress 6 seats, Revanna leading

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats Exit Poll predictions

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key battles in Hindi heartland

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement