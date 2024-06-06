Meet IIT-JEE topper, scored 100 percentile in JEE Mains 2024, she is now planning to join...

This time, just two of the 56 students in the JEE topper list 2024 are females — Shayna Sinha from Delhi and Sanvi Jain from Karnataka.

The IIT JEE (Indian Institute of Technology – Joint Entrance Exam) is one of the toughest exams in the country and demands strategic planning, dedication, and a disciplined approach. The results of the JEE Mains 2024 session 2, the entrance test for admission to undergraduate engineering programs, were released by NTA on April 24. Among the girls. Sanvi Jain emerged as an all-India girls topper with AIR 34.

In an interview with JEE Nexus by Unacademy, Jain shared the challenges she faced while preparing for the exams. She said, "I had both ups and downs. Sometimes, I would not score well; then, I would have to see where I was going wrong in my concepts. Sometimes, I faced hardships while studying organic chemistry as it required me to memorise a lot. I did face some challenges, but I succeeded."

Sanvi Jain, who hails from Bengaluru, wishes to follow in her father’s footsteps who is also an engineer. “I started my preparation from Class 9 but at that time I only wanted to crack some competitive exams. It was in Class 11 when I started solely focusing on JEE Main preparation. The journey has not been full of roses, there have also been some low points, but my family and teachers’ support kept me going,” she told Indian Express.

Many students alleged discrepancies in the exam and claimed that the difficulty level is getting tougher for JEE Main every year. "the competition is increasing since more students are appearing for the exam, but the difficulty level is not increasing," she added.

Sanvi wants to secure a seat in either IIT Bombay or IISc Bangalore but hasn’t finalised an engineering branch yet.

About 10,67,959 candidates took the exam, and 250,284 of them are now qualified to take the JEE (Advanced).