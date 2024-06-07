NDA MPs to hold meeting in Parliament's Central Hall today

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is scheduled to hold a meeting of its newly elected MPs in the central hall of the Parliament on Friday, June 7. During this meeting, the newly elected MPs are expected to choose Narendra Modi as their leader, paving the way for his third term as Prime Minister. The swearing-in ceremony is likely to take place on Sunday, June 9, although the official confirmation of the date is still pending.

Following Narendra Modi's election as the leader of the NDA, MPs and key figures from the coalition, including TDP's N Chandrababu Naidu and JDU's Nitish Kumar, are likely to accompany the Prime Minister to meet with President Droupadi Murmu. They intend to present her with the list of parliamentarians supporting PM Modi, as reported by the news agency PTI, citing alliance members.

On Thursday, senior BJP leaders, including Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, held extensive discussions as the party began efforts to form the new government. These deliberations occurred amidst calls from a senior JDU leader for a respectable share of representation in the Union Council of Ministers. "The matter of cabinet berths will be decided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and our party chief Nitish Kumar ji. But, it should be respectable," stated Shrawan Kumar, JD(U) leader and Bihar Rural Development Minister.

Senior BJP leaders also met at the party's national president JP Nadda's residence as part of the party's efforts to reach out to allies regarding issues such as their share of ministerial berths and selecting probable candidates from within their party for the coalition government. Preparing to take oath for a third consecutive term as the head of a coalition government, PM Modi chaired a meeting of the ruling alliance's members on Wednesday, who unanimously elected him as their leader. A resolution passed at the meeting declared that the NDA government would continue working to improve people's living standards and promote the country's all-round development while conserving its heritage.

It is noteworthy that the BJP won 240 seats, with Congress emerging as the second largest party with 99 seats. The NDA has a majority with 293 seats and is holding parallel meetings on government formation. Meanwhile, the Opposition alliance has 234 seats. Although the BJP on its own fell short of a majority, it is set to form the government with the support of its allies. With backing from Naidu's TDP and Nitish Kumar's JD(U), which won 16 and 12 seats in Andhra Pradesh and Bihar respectively, along with other alliance partners, the NDA has surpassed the halfway mark.