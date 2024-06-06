Meet man whose first salary was Rs 5000, turned down Rs 75 crore job offer, built Rs 8000 cr firm, is India's richest...

In recent years, teachers have completely revolutionised the education sector in India, courtesy of the fact that they’re offering accessible learning resources. One such person is Alakh Pandey, Founder and CEO of an ed-tech unicorn Physics Wallah.

Alakh Pandey helps students prepare for many competitive exams. Many students appear for exams like IIT-JEE, CAT, and UPSC every year, but not everyone succeeds in these difficult exams. However, it is not that the failed students are not very talented or they cannot crack these exams. Alakh Pandey is one of those students who has set an example for such students.

Alakh Pandey is from Allahabad, his journey is nothing short of cinematic. His childhood was filled with extreme poverty that he overcame through sheer hard effort. Pandey began tutoring in the eighth grade to support his family despite his aspirations of becoming an actor due to financial limitations. Pandey and his sister's education was funded by his parents selling their home, and he excelled academically by achieving 91% in class 10th and 93.5% in the 12th.

Despite his initial aspiration to join the prestigious IIT, he failed to crack the entrance exam. However, he continued his studies at Kanpur's Harcourt Butler Technical Institute but ultimately left. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Pandey started making educational videos on YouTube from a small room in Uttar Pradesh. His popularity led him to launch Physics Wallah, an ed-tech company, now recognised as India's 101st unicorn.

The success of Alakh Pandey extends beyond online learning environments. He grew his business to hire 100 technical professionals and more than 500 teachers. With over 100 million subscribers on YouTube, he is reportedly worth over Rs 2000 crore, according to sources. Pandey is a prime example of the transformational power of perseverance and dedication because of his ascent to fame and prosperity throughout difficult circumstances. While accumulating an enormous fortune for himself, the man who previously struggled to pay for tuition is now assisting thousands of people in realizing their aspirations of education.